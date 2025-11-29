Netizens react as Kajol–Twinkle Khanna’s Two Much becomes Prime Video’s top unscripted show in India: ‘Hate watch’

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna launched their chat show, Two Much, earlier this year, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. After receiving mixed reactions to the controversial topics of the show, a report by Variety claims that Two Much has topped the charts in India.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle becomes Prime Video India’s top unscripted show According to the report, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle has emerged as the top-performing unscripted series in India. Reportedly, the show has managed to reach viewers across more than 93% of the country's postal codes.

Talking about it, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, told the outlet, “The overwhelming response to ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle‘ is a testament to the refreshing new perspective it has brought to talk shows, making it Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted series to date.”

“What sets the show apart is our phenomenal pairing of hosts, who have been unabashedly candid, unapologetic and unfiltered.”

“In essence, ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is about friends coming together in a safe space that feels like home where they can be their natural selves, speak their minds, and reminisce about stories that would otherwise live only in their memories,” Twinkle Khanna was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Kajol added, “Sitting on the other side of the couch for ‘Two Much’ felt wonderfully refreshing, especially with Twinkle as the co-host, who is genuinely one of the funniest and sharpest women I know.”

Netizens react to Two Much topping charts in India Reacting to the milestone, netizens called it a result of ‘hate watch.’

Someone shared the report on Reddit and wrote, “Two much with Kajol and Twinkle is the most watched unscripted show to date for Prime, so season 2 seems a no brainer. Wonder who will come for season 2.”

In the comments, a user reacted, “This show has opposite effect of KKW. The guests come out looking good here vs in KKW they are in controversy (sic).”

“Hate watch,” added another. One more said, “Yeah obviously it will be the most watched...you bring Salman and Aamir together, you bring Akshay and Saif together...which other show is doing it? I doubt it is because of the hosts but more because of the guests.”

Someone else also said, “Jhooth (lie). There is no way to tell since the viewership data of these otts is not public.”

