Netizens react to Aly Goni's ‘not allowed in my religion’ remark over Ganpati visarjan video row: ‘Salman Khan does…’

Actor, model Aly Goni landed in a controversy ever since a video of him not chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. Following the incident, Goni clarified that his silence wasn't meant to disrespect anyone. However, it is his ‘not allowed in my religion’ comment which has left netizens divided on the internet.

Aly Goni clarifies amid Ganpati visarjan video row The actor is facing backlash on social media.

Addressing people's reaction to the viral video, Aly Goni shared recently that he didn't understand why people bashed him online. He shared that he didn't chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ out of confusion.

In an episode of OffScript on the YouTube channel of Filmygyan, he explained, “I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong."

Aly Goni's ‘not allowed in my religion’ remark Goni shared that he was cautious during the celebrations as he called himself “very random”.

“It’s not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai (we don’t pray). We have one belief – we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do," he added.

Netizens divided about Aly Goni's ‘not allowed in my religion’ remark Responding to his clarification, many had mixed reactions.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Who cares, it is reciprocity!”

“Prayer is respect .. we can pray any religion (sic),” added another user.

“Salman Khan is also Muslim but they do Ganesh puja,” mentioned yet another.

One more mentioned Shah Rukh Khan.

“Worked on shows where they celebrated it and lived in India whole life so must know what goes on during festivities. Sorry if that’s case best to avoid attending rather than being ignorant once there (sic),” someone slammed the actor.

Meanwhile, a section of people also defended Goni.

Among them, a user wrote, “I don't see anything wrong in his statement.”

“Aly Goni’s statement reflects true respect for one’s own faith while acknowledging others. Understanding and tolerance are what build harmony in a diverse society,” explained yet another in the comments.