Netizens react to ‘outdated, cheap’ festive collection of Dipika Kakar's clothing brand: ‘Who buys this for ₹8K’

TV actor Dipika Kakar recently unveiled the festive collection of her clothing brand, Label DKI. Reacting to them, netizens accused her brand of charging more money than other brands. Many also called the designs ‘outdated’ and ‘cheap.’

Dipika Kakar unveils new collection of her brand Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kakar shared the link of her brand's new collection ahead of Diwali. She wrote, “New collection is live. Shop here.”

Netizens react to Dipika Kakar's brand Sharing the screenshots of the collection, a user wrote on Reddit, “Who buys this for 8000, when similar patterns are available for 2k 3k on mantra. And it's not like it has been designed properly. The pieces look very cheap.”

The user also raised concerns over the delayed delivery of the festive collection, stating that the order would reach customers only after Diwali, defeating its purpose.

See post here:

Agreeing with the user, someone wrote in the comments, “God bless those who would like to throw away their money on these outdated, hideous designs.”

“Plus the fitting is way off. When you’re showing off your designs, they should at least look like they were made to fit,” mentioned another.

One more joking added, “Hello 2016 called!?! they want their designs back.”

“I feel that brands like Idaho, lavanya the label are way better in terms of clothing. What she's selling doesn't even look appealing tbh,” commented a different user.

Did Dipika Kakar shut down her brand after complaints? Kakar launched the brand last year. Reports claimed that DKI was pushed out of operation due to unknown reasons.

A report by TellyChakkar claimed that the brand was shut down after receiving several complaints regarding the quality of the product. However, the actor and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, did not confirm the reports.

The official website of the brand reads: “Welcome to Label DKI, a brand founded by Mrs. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. A lot of you know Dipika for her achievements in her acting career on Indian television. In no time, she became a household name and reached the hearts of many of you. With a passion for design and an eye for elegance, Dipika has embarked on this venture to share her love for ethnic fashion with the world. At Label DKI, every design reflects Dipika’s unique personality and style. Renowned for her impeccable sense of fashion, Dipika has always carried her ethnic outfits with grace and sophistication. Through Label DKI, she aims to bring this same class and elegance to your wardrobe.”

