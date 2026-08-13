Govinda questions wife Sunita over cheating allegations: ‘Is it essential to badmouth your own people?’

Actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have hit headlines multiple times due to their alleged marital dispute. However, the actor never confirmed or denied the allegations of cheating levelled by his wife. Talking about it now, Govinda has addressed Ahuja's claims and questioned her for bad-mouthing him.

Govinda talks about Sunita and her claims Talking to ANI, Govinda said that his wife Sunita Ahuja made similar claims about him in the past. But he praised her for taking care of their kids while he was away for work.

“She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love. I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," Govinda said.

"There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to badmouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally, and then voices a criticism. I see more love in that," he added.

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Govinda opens up about his female co-stars Govinda also opened up about his past relationships with female co-stars, referring to his chemistry with them.

“Heroine ke sath jo main ek sambandh banaunga, woh ek prem sambandh banaunga (The relationship I would form with the heroine would be a love connection)," he said.

Govinda continued, recalling his late mother Nirmala Devi's advice. Since he was named after Lord Krishna, he said he was told to always keep smiling and enjoy himself to maintain a happy, positive atmosphere around him. “Something funny happened with Sunita. Whenever she'd say something to me, my mother would say, ‘Sunita, it's because of you that he doesn't even meet some heroines and comes back home after pack-up,'” the actor quipped.

“Sad if you stay in a sweet shop but remain hungry” The Raja Babu actor said that being married doesn't necessarily stop people from cheating on their partners. He explained, “I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent,” and added, “Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai [If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it's very sad].”

Also Read | Govinda reacts to allegations of extramarital affair by wife Sunita Ahuja

Netizens react Govinda's statement did not sit well among the netizens, sparking a debate on Reddit. Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section, “Ewww. I feel really bad for Sunita and their children. People feeling no guilt about having extramarital affairs and cheating on their spouse and accepting it like some kind of flex or justifying it is absolutely disgusting.”

“I really feel sorry for her,” added another.

One more said, “She’s actually a really strong woman if you think about it.”

Someone else also mentioned, “This is how you destroy your own legacy.”

What more did Govinda say? In the same interview, Govinda also said that women are more likely to take a firm stand because of their families, while men can still make reckless choices that affect their lives. He revealed that it took him years to grasp this concept, as he didn't know much from ages 21 to 34.