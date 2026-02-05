Netizens take U-turn after Arjun Kapoor's post on cruel life goes viral amid social media trolling: ‘Sorry’

It's been two days since Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post on his mother's birth anniversary. It continues to find support from Bollywood. The latest celebrity to send love to Kapoor on his post about life being cruel is Hrithik Roshan, who sent his “love” on Thursday.

Arjun Kapoor's post for his mother Amid this, the post has also sparked a conversation among netizens.

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor marked his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor’s, birth anniversary with an emotional letter. Almost like a confession, he talked about life being ‘cruel’ towards him amid the heavy trolling faced on social media.

However, Kapoor said that he will be okay.

What did Arjun Kapoor say about life Sharing throwback pictures with his mother, the Two States actor wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all… We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”

Netizens apologise to Arjun Kapoor Reacting to the post, a section of people among the netizens apologised to the actor for trolling him before. A user wrote, “Sorry bro for everytime I’ve trolled you.”

“Guys, that’s enough now—he’s a human being too," added another.

Yet another commented, “The level of insensitivity in people. Why people have become so numb to other's pain? Are u even human anymore? (sic)”

“Proud of me that I never trolled you, brother,” added someone else.

One said, “To what extent can social media depress a person (sic).”

One more added, “Imagine being this harsh to someone you don’t even know.”

A different user wrote, “You have very strong personality I must say. And generous person. Be strong (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and more to Arjun Kapoor Among the Bollywood celebrities, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Sending you love.” “All will be good Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you,” said Genelia D'Souza.

“Love you Arjun bhaiya,” added Shanaya Kapoor, who is Arjun Kapoor's cousin. His uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, also commented on the post.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor also extended her support.

Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Zoya Akhtar, among others, cheered him.

In fact, Arjun Kapoor's ex-girlfriend, Malaika Arora, also dropped a red heart emoji for him.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is the son of Mona Shourie Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. He also has a sister, Anshula Kapoor, who is Boney and Mona Kapoor's only daughter. Mona Kapoor was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996.

Later, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi. Together, they welcomed two daughters- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are Arjun and Anshula's half-sisters.

Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension.

