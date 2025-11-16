‘Never liked Lord Ram’: SS Rajamouli’s old tweet resurfaces after Varanasi movie launch; social media demands apology

On 15 November, the teaser for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi was launched at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. During the grand event, the makers revealed the film’s official title, cast details and the much-awaited teaser. Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s old tweet about Lord Ram has resurfaced.

The Varanasi teaser was released simultaneously at the venue and across social media platforms. The teaser quickly went viral online, creating massive excitement. In the movie, Mahesh Babu plays a character named Rudra.

The teaser of Varanasi shows Mahesh Babu covered in blood, holding a trishool with a calm face and intense eyes. Many wonder if the film is inspired by the Ramayana. Several elements in the teaser apparently resemble scenes from it.

Many fans are calling the movie Rajamouli’s version of the Hindu epic. They have found references to Lord Ram and Hanuman in the Varanasi teaser.

Director SS Rajamouli revealed at the teaser launch that Varanasi did include a sequence inspired by an episode from the Ramayana.

"When I started this film, I didn't think I would capture an important part of Ramayana. On the first day of the photoshoot, I had goosebumps seeing Mahesh in the attire of Ram."

Rajamouli has revealed that a key sequence in Varanasi had been inspired by the Ramayana. The team apparently spent nearly 60 days planning it. Rajamouli believes it will be one of the film’s most memorable moments.

Mahesh Babu has "the charm of Krishna and the calmness of Ram", according to SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli’s old tweet SS Rajamouli’s old tweet from 2011 gives out a different take on his opinion about Lord Ram.

“But I never liked Lord Ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars,” the RRR director wrote.

His comment came after a fan wished him on Ram Navami.

“Wish you a hearty Sri Ram Navami. Let our face beam with smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram,” the fan wrote.

SS Rajamouli’s old tweet from 2011

Social media reaction Social media users are now commenting on the old tweet.

“Then why are you using Ram in your movies? For North Indian collections??” asked one of them.

“Someone told him to delete the old tweets from that account. Back then, he wasn’t such a famous director, so he openly shared all his opinions. Now all those old tweets are turning into controversies,” came from another.

Another wrote, “Not expecting this from you. Degrading Lord Hunuman not a great way to start your movie. If you don't like it, don't make it public and hurt millions who believe it. Expecting an apology from you soon. I had a lot of respect for you until now. But, I doubt it now.”

“Your movie is an utter flop, you dog. When God Himself doesn’t favour you, why do you keep putting Hindu god references in every film? Your downfall has already begun, just watch,” posted another.

Another user wrote, “It’s better if you stop the unnecessary drama and focus on the movie matter.”

