‘Never produce a film’: Akshay Kumar recalls late Asrani's advice, backs Rajpal Yadav amid legal trouble

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a personal anecdote about late veteran Asrani, recalling the advice he received from him about the risks of film production. His remarks come alongside comments on the recent legal troubles involving actor Rajpal Yadav.
Speaking alongside filmmaker Priyadarshan, Kumar reflected on his last conversations with Asrani, who passed away in October last year. The veteran actor, known for his versatility across comic and serious roles, had worked with both Kumar and Priyadarshan in his final films.
Priyadarshan paid tribute to Asrani’s range as a performer, stating, “We are lucky that we both worked in his last two films with him. I have seen him since the time of Mere Apne; he played a different role in Sholay. In Koshish, he was a villain. In Abhimaan, he was amazing. Sometimes, I felt he did better than Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). He was a complete actor; I exploited his comic acumen in this film. I have done a lot of work with Asrani sir; it’s a big loss. You must see Akshay and Asrani’s combination in Bhoot Bangla; they have some of the most hilarious scenes together.”
Kumar, meanwhile, recounted a more personal exchange with the late actor, centred on financial caution within the film industry.
He said, “I have done a lot of films with him. In his last days, he shared a couple of things from his life with me. He spoke about the time he faced the biggest stress of his life, he had told me, never produce a film. He said, ‘Akshay, don’t ever produce a film, it was the biggest mistake of my life when I put in my own money. When you produce a film with someone else’s money, it’s fine, the risk and profit are theirs; when you think of earning more for yourself by putting in your money, it never sits well.’ He had produced a film and faced huge losses. It was a good film, but it didn’t work. He said he lost his life savings because of that. So he told me never to produce by putting in your own money.”
The discussion also turned to Rajpal Yadav’s recent cheque bounce case, which reportedly led to a brief jail term last month. Kumar linked the situation to Asrani’s advice, suggesting that financial missteps often arise when actors step beyond their expertise.
“It comes to the same thing that Asrani sahab said, never produce a film. I told him, ‘don’t produce films’. We are actors and producers know how to produce a film, so you should not try to be a producer when you don’t know the trick. If you are an actor, you should stay an actor. Do not think of making money hurriedly through shortcuts. I hope Rajpal comes out of this situation completely. What an actor he is! When people give 100 percent, he delivers 120-140 percent. It is so much fun working with him. Our banter comes so naturally that sometimes the line is not even written in the script, and when we make it and show it to him (Priyadarshan), he likes it.”
Priyadarshan echoed similar sentiments, underlining his own career choices. “I have done 98 films, never produced a film. Most of the successful directors immediately produce their own film. I do a lot of physical comedy with Rajpal. In Bhoot Bangla, Akshay and Rajpal are like Tom and Jerry.”
The comments bring attention to the risks involved in film production, especially for actors. Akshay Kumar’s recollection of Asrani’s advice and Rajpal Yadav’s recent case both underline the need for caution and experience when stepping into production roles.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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