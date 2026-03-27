‘Never produce a film’: Akshay Kumar recalls late Asrani's advice, backs Rajpal Yadav amid legal trouble

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a personal anecdote about late veteran Asrani, recalling the advice he received from him about the risks of film production. His remarks come alongside comments on the recent legal troubles involving actor Rajpal Yadav.

Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan talk about Asrani’s and his work in Bhooth Bangla Speaking alongside filmmaker Priyadarshan, Kumar reflected on his last conversations with Asrani, who passed away in October last year. The veteran actor, known for his versatility across comic and serious roles, had worked with both Kumar and Priyadarshan in his final films.

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Priyadarshan paid tribute to Asrani’s range as a performer, stating, “We are lucky that we both worked in his last two films with him. I have seen him since the time of Mere Apne; he played a different role in Sholay. In Koshish, he was a villain. In Abhimaan, he was amazing. Sometimes, I felt he did better than Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). He was a complete actor; I exploited his comic acumen in this film. I have done a lot of work with Asrani sir; it’s a big loss. You must see Akshay and Asrani’s combination in Bhoot Bangla; they have some of the most hilarious scenes together.”

Kumar, meanwhile, recounted a more personal exchange with the late actor, centred on financial caution within the film industry.

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He said, “I have done a lot of films with him. In his last days, he shared a couple of things from his life with me. He spoke about the time he faced the biggest stress of his life, he had told me, never produce a film. He said, ‘Akshay, don’t ever produce a film, it was the biggest mistake of my life when I put in my own money. When you produce a film with someone else’s money, it’s fine, the risk and profit are theirs; when you think of earning more for yourself by putting in your money, it never sits well.’ He had produced a film and faced huge losses. It was a good film, but it didn’t work. He said he lost his life savings because of that. So he told me never to produce by putting in your own money.”

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Akshay, Priyadarshan discuss about Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case The discussion also turned to Rajpal Yadav’s recent cheque bounce case, which reportedly led to a brief jail term last month. Kumar linked the situation to Asrani’s advice, suggesting that financial missteps often arise when actors step beyond their expertise.

“It comes to the same thing that Asrani sahab said, never produce a film. I told him, ‘don’t produce films’. We are actors and producers know how to produce a film, so you should not try to be a producer when you don’t know the trick. If you are an actor, you should stay an actor. Do not think of making money hurriedly through shortcuts. I hope Rajpal comes out of this situation completely. What an actor he is! When people give 100 percent, he delivers 120-140 percent. It is so much fun working with him. Our banter comes so naturally that sometimes the line is not even written in the script, and when we make it and show it to him (Priyadarshan), he likes it.”

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Priyadarshan echoed similar sentiments, underlining his own career choices. “I have done 98 films, never produced a film. Most of the successful directors immediately produce their own film. I do a lot of physical comedy with Rajpal. In Bhoot Bangla, Akshay and Rajpal are like Tom and Jerry.”

The comments bring attention to the risks involved in film production, especially for actors. Akshay Kumar’s recollection of Asrani’s advice and Rajpal Yadav’s recent case both underline the need for caution and experience when stepping into production roles.