'Never stop being the amazing, brave': Riteish, Genelia pen adorable birthday wishes for their son Rahyl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have penned heartfelt birthday messages for their son Rahyl on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia talked about how her secondborn makes her feel "softer and stronger all at once."

"My Dearest Rahyl You are my little chaos - that made me softer and stronger all at onceOne moment you are testing my patience, making messes and keeping me on my toesAnd the next, your little arms are wrapped around my neck like I'm your whole worldRahyl your love is big, your hugs are tight and your laughter makes every exhausting moment feel all worth it Happy Birthday Baby Boy - You are most special being = Youwhether it means you being the biggest brat, or the one that cares for everyone unconditionally - Don't change Eva," wrote Genelia as he poured her out for Rahyl.

She also shared several candid pictures with Rahyl from his sporty birthday celebration.

Riteish's post for his "beta" is quite adorable as well.

He posted, "From the moment you came into our lives, you brought a whirlwind of joy, energy, and endless love. Watching you grow into the fearless, fun-loving, football-kicking star that you are has been the greatest adventure of our lives.You run with excitement, dream with your whole heart, and face every challenge with a courage that inspires us. Whether you're scoring goals on the field or bringing smiles with your laughter, you fill our world with light, love, and so much pride."

"Never stop being the amazing, brave, and unstoppable Rahyl that we love so much. You make every day brighter just by being you. We love you more than words can ever express. Here's to a year full of fun, football, and unforgettable adventures! Happy Birthday Beta,' Riteish added.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which will hit the theatres on June 20.

She also a special role in husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji'. It will be released in May next year.