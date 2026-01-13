New Avengers: Doomsday trailer brings Wakandans and Fantastic Four together. Fans say 'Doom is so powerful that…

Marvel Studios has released the latest trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, offering fans a fresh look at what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The newest teaser focuses on an unexpected meeting between Wakandan royalty and one of the most iconic members of the Fantastic Four, drawing widespread reaction online. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026, and is part of Phase Six of the MCU, promising a convergence of heroes from across franchises to face the return of a major villain.

The new trailer marks a significant moment in the MCU narrative, highlighting the first major on-screen interaction between characters from Black Panther and Fantastic Four. In the footage, Shuri, portrayed by Letitia Wright, and King M’Baku, played by Winston Duke, encounter Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). This interaction is a longstanding desire of many fans, as it represents the first clear crossover between the Fantastic Four and established MCU characters in a major theatrical release.

The moment begins with M’Baku introducing himself to Grimm, "King M'Baku of Wakanda," to which Ben replies, "Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grande."

Although Namor appears in the trailer, he is not shown speaking or interacting directly with other characters. His presence, however, adds to the sense of a broader alliance forming to meet a looming threat. Namor, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan, was previously introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and remains a compelling and complex figure in the MCU.

Expanded Scope and Returning Characters ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ represents a culmination of over a decade of cinematic universe building. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, the film brings together a massive ensemble cast that includes long-time Avengers such as Thor, Captain America, and Ant-Man, alongside new collaborators from the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises.

Robert Downey Jr. returns in a surprising new role as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most persistent villains, signalling a shift in narrative focus from universal threats to multiversal conflict.

The movie unites established teams — the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers and the “original” X-Men — in a battle against Doom’s devastating plans. The Russo brothers’ involvement has further raised expectations, as they previously directed Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in MCU history.

Fan Reactions to the Trailer Reaction on social media has been immediate and passionate. One user wrote, “Just realised this is the first major interaction we’ve seen between the Fantastic Four and other heroes in the MCU (sic).”

Another user paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman by reflecting on the legacy of Black Panther, “Gone but not forgotten. Rest in power Chadwick Boseman (sic).”

Another fan mentioned how strong Doom is by saying, “Doom is so powerful that he got Thor praying to live and Shuri preparing for her afterlife (sic).”

Fans also reacted to Ben Grimm’s demeanour, with one comment reading, “Ben is so polite, I love him (sic).”

Some viewers focused on the broader storytelling, commenting, “They really can’t control the big surprises anymore for us (sic),” and “4 teasers to build hope. One Doom to erase it (sic).”

Others speculated on the stakes of the narrative, theorising on the roles of key characters and potential threats, “Doom is stealing children and he’s gonna try to harness their powers… This is why everyone will have a perused interest. Cap’s kid, Thor’s girl, Cyclops’ daughter, Shuri’s nephew (sic)” and “Multiverse stakes. Ultimate chaos (sic).”