Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee at an intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Prateik, son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late cinema icon Smita Patil, shared the news on his Instagram handle along with pictures from the wedding.

“I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik,” read the caption of his post, which Priya Banerjee also shared on her Instagram page.

This is Prateik's second marriage. He was previously married to producer-actor Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot in 2019 but separated a year later and officially divorced in 2023.

Coincidentally, the Bollywood couple tied the knot on the day of Prateik's latest Netflix release, Dhoom Dhaam starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi.

Who is Priya Banerjee, wife of Prateik Babbar? Priya Banerjee was a Miss World Canada finalist before venturing into acting.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Kiss in 2013 alongside Adivi Sesh. He has also worked in Hindi and Tamil films. Priya made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Jazbaa, starring Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan.

Priya Banerjee also acted in the Netflix series Rana Naidu and the Prime Video series Adhura. She also has a role in Netflix's popular series Mismatched Season 2.

In 2020, she was ranked at the 22nd place in The Times Of India's 'Most Desirable Women List.

Priya Banerjee made her relationship with Prateik Babbar official on Valentine's Day last year via an Instagram post.

Babbar family not invited While the couple opted for a “ghar ki shaadi,” the Babbar family's absence was a highlight. Prateik’s father, Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings, Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar, were not invited to the ceremony.

Speaking to ETimes, Aarya Babbar said, “Nobody from the Babbar family was invited — not even my father.”

Unsure of why Prateik chose to keep them out, Aarya said, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family.”