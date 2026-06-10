New claims against Sean Diddy Combs allege sexual assault of minor

Washington DC [US], June 10 (ANI): Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was convicted last year on prostitution-related charges, is facing fresh legal trouble after a new lawsuit accused him of sexually assaulting a minor nearly two decades ago.

According to ABC News, an unidentified former child actor alleged that Combs sexually assaulted him during a networking event held in the Hollywood Hills in May 2007, as per a civil lawsuit filed this week in California.

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The plaintiff, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incident, claimed he attended the event in hopes of advancing his acting career. The lawsuit alleges that Combs invited him into a private room to discuss potential opportunities, including a project that the music executive was reportedly producing.

The complaint, as per ABC News, further alleges that after being offered a beverage, the former child actor began to "feel the effects" of it and was subsequently subjected to unwanted sexual contact. According to the filing, the plaintiff communicated that he was uncomfortable with Combs' actions, but the alleged assault continued.

In court documents, the plaintiff described the alleged conduct as "outrageous" and said it caused severe emotional distress.

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"Defendant Combs' conduct was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress. This assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also names the actor's former agents as defendants, alleging they failed to provide proper supervision or safeguards during the event. The plaintiff claims they did not arrange a chaperone, ensure the presence of guardians, or prevent him from being left alone with adult industry figures.

Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence, has strongly denied the allegations through his representative.

Responding to the lawsuit, Combs' spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, as per ABC News, called the claims "false and ridiculous" and maintained that the music mogul had never sexually assaulted anyone.

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"He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone--and that includes any child. These allegations will be disproved like all the rest," Engelmayer said.

The latest lawsuit adds to dozens of civil claims that have been filed against Combs since his arrest in New York in 2024.

Following an eight-week trial last year, Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges but was convicted on two lesser prostitution-related counts. He is currently expected to remain in prison until 2028 while his appeal is pending before a U.S. appeals court, ABC News reported. (ANI)