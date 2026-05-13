New CM Vijay grants ‘special permission’ for Trisha’s Karuppu morning shows, netizens react

It's been only three days since Vijay took the oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and he has already jumped into action. In the latest development, the actor-turned-politician has approved the 9 am morning shows of RJ Balaji’s upcoming film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha.

Vijay approves Trisha's film show On Tuesday, the official account of SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, which is backing Karuppu, shared the update on X. With a picture of Vijay in the Chief Minister’s Office, the makers thanked him.

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“Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu – FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14,” the post read.

Netizens react The post has gained a lot of reaction from netizens. Replying to the post, a user wrote in the comments, "From asking the government for permission for his film’s special shows… to the industry now seeking permission from him as the Chief Minister. What a journey! (sic)"

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"When was the last time any production house thanking the CM with a PR post like this before (sic)," added another.

One more said, "My man always faced issues in releasing his movies for a very long time, no one from film industry opened their mouth, but don't worry he won't let that happen to anyone! But be thankful and don't forget! (sic)"

Someone else said, “It's his responsibilities and part of his work. Dont make it as big deal. Make it normalise (sic).”

About Karuppu Karuppu stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy, while Trisha Krishnan essays the role of a lawyer. It marks the onscreen reunion of Trisha and Suriya after 21 years since their last release by Hari, Aaru. Slated to release in cinemas on May 14, Karuppu reportedly surpassed ₹4.45 crore from advance booking for day 1 across India.

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The film will open with morning shows starting at 9 am. While the 9 am schedule is common for several states in India, Tamil Nadu theatres have restricted early morning shows to avoid uncontrollable situations. Previously, several law and order issues were seen in the state during big releases, especially during the Pongal tragedy in 2023.

However, a few exceptions were observed for big releases previously.

Meanwhile, Vijay's recent approval on the morning show might mark the beginning of a new era.

Also Read | Trisha struggles to hide tears as Vijay becomes CM, sparks rumours again

Vijay and Trisha Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been in the news for quite some time. Both have been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. According to ANI, Sornalingam alleged infidelity and claimed that Vijay had an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

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Following the reports, Vijay and Trisha made a joint appearance at a wedding in Chennai. Both opted for matching outfits.

While they continue to keep their lips sealed amid the rumours, recently Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic post on Instagram. She faced heavy backlash for attending Vijay's swearing-in ceremony while Vijay's wife and kids were visibly missing.

Later, Trisha wrote in the caption of her pictures: “The love is always louder.”