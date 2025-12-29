New details emerge on Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3; producer says ‘doesn’t matter if he is in the film or not’

Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 overshadowed the official announcement of the release of the final instalment of the movie, creating an unprecedented roadblock in the film's schedule.

Khanna, who is currently enjoying praise for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, reportedly had an issue with his look and remuneration in Drishyam.

Drishyam producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios has shared new details on Khanna's exit from the movie, saying that “It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not.”

Events leading to Akshaye Khanna's exit In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer confirmed the speculation that Akshaye Khanna butted heads with director Abhishek Pathak over his look and remuneration.

In a separate interview with the Times of India (TOI), he shared that Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3 just a day before the release of Dhurandhar on December 5.

Pathak told TOI that Khanna's decision came as a surprise to him, especially since the actor had been enthusiastic about Drishyam 3 after hearing the narration.

He recalled Khanna hugging the director after the script session and confidently predicting that the movie would cross the ₹500 crore mark. Pathak also claimed that Khanna was paid an advance on the finalised remuneration, which was agreed upon after multiple discussions.

The producer told TOI that despite all this, less than two weeks before the team was set to begin shooting, he received a message from Khanna informing him that he was leaving the film.

Attempts to reach him afterwards, he said, were unsuccessful. “At least walk out graciously. How can you not respond to calls and messages?” Pathak said.

Jaideep Ahlawat to replace Akshaye Khanna Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat is replacing Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3.

“Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him,” Pathak told Bollywood Hungama.

“By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well,” he said, adding that he had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh.

Differences that led to a legal notice Speaking to NDTV, Kumar Mangat Pathak denied claims that payment was the primary reason for Akshaye Khanna's exit, and said that his remuneration for Drishyam 3 had been negotiated three times.

He also disclosed that creative differences over the hairstyle of Akshaye's character, IG Tarun Ahlawat, played a role in the fallout.

Pathak alleged that the actor stopped answering calls altogether, prompting Panorama Studios to send him a legal notice. “I have suffered losses because of Akshaye Khanna’s behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it,” he told Bollywood Hungama.