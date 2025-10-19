New K-drama releases: Upcoming shows to watch; Moon River, The Manipulated, Dynamite Kiss, Nice To Not Meet You and more.

From heartwarming reinventions to royal revenge and thrilling mysteries, the upcoming Korean drama lineup promises something for everyone. Here’s a look at the most anticipated titles — when to watch them, where to stream them, and why they deserve a spot on your list.

1. The Dream Life of Mr Kim When to watch: October 25, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

A slice-of-life comedy with heart, The Dream Life of Mr Kim follows a middle-aged salesman who finds his world turned upside down after a sudden demotion. As he faces an identity crisis, he learns that it’s never too late to start over. Starring the ever-dependable Ryu Seung-ryong, this uplifting drama blends gentle humour with poignant reflections on change, purpose, and second chances.

2. Moon River When to watch: October 31, 2025

Where to watch: MBC

Set in a beautifully crafted historical world, Moon River tells the tale of a Crown Prince (Kang Tae-oh) seeking revenge for his late queen — only to swap bodies with a commoner (Kim Se-jeong) who bears an uncanny resemblance to her. Romance, intrigue, and royal secrets collide in this twist on destiny and love across class divides.

3. Nice To Not Meet You When to watch: November 3, 2025

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye, Nice To Not Meet You is a quirky romantic drama that pairs an image-conscious actor with a fallen political journalist. As sparks fly and scandals swirl, the series explores fame, redemption, and the fragile line between love and reinvention in the entertainment world.

4. The Manipulated When to watch: November 5, 2025

Where to watch: Disney+ / Hulu

Brace yourself for a gripping revenge thriller. The Manipulated stars Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su in a dark, high-stakes narrative about a man who discovers his entire life has been fabricated. When everything he knows collapses, he embarks on a ruthless quest for vengeance. From the writer of Happiness, this promises intense performances and edge-of-your-seat storytelling.

5. Dynamite Kiss When to watch: November 12, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix (via SBS)