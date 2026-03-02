New movies, OTT releases this week: Subedaar, The Bride, Hoppers, Boyfriend on Demand and more

The first week of March brings a mix of Hollywood, regional and OTT releases across platforms.

Theatrical Releases Three major Hollywood films are set to be released this week.

Hoppers is an animated adventure about an animal lover named Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda. She uses experimental technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife.

The film also features Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. It is directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of We Bare Bears.

The Bride is a gothic romance directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Set in 1930s Chicago, it reimagines the story of the Bride of Frankenstein with a punk-inspired style.

The film stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Annette Bening. The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Penelope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard.

Return to the Silent Hill follows James Sunderland as he returns to the haunted town after receiving a letter from his lost love. It was already released in the United States on 23 January.

Among Bollywood films, Charak and Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya are scheduled to hit theatres.

Charak, directed by Shieladitya Moulik and Amarnath Jha, stars Anjali Patil, Subrat Dutta, Nalneesh Neel and Sahidur Rahaman. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) initially denied the film clearance due to concerns about its portrayals of Hindu saints. The film will now be released on 6 March.

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is a romantic drama directed by Vikaas Arora. The film stars Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy and Pranay Pachauri. The film will be released on 7 March.

In regional cinema, Marathi films Tighee and Bhidewada will be released. Malayalam audiences will see Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu.

Telugu films include Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, China Piece, Cockroach and the delayed release of Mrithyunjay. Tamil films Yaara Antha Paiyan Nathan Antha Paiyan and 99/66 are also arriving.

Kannada releases include Shesha 2016, Antaryaami, Oreo and Neeli. Punjabi film Ishqan De Lekhe is also scheduled.

OTT releases On Netflix, several web series and films are releasing, including Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 13 (2 March), Boyfriend on Demand (6 March) and Beastars Season 3 (7 March).

Films like War Machine (6 March) and Street Flow 3 (4 March) will also be released this week.

Amazon Prime Video will release Young Sherlock (4 March). The 8-episode web series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Colin Firth and Joseph Fiennes. The OTT show is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, will be released on 5 March. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla and Mona Singh.

Jab Khuli Kitaab, starring Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia and Aparshakti Khurana, will be released on 6 March. The OTT movie is a romantic comedy on ZEE5.

On the same day, Chiraiya will be released on JioHotstar. The web series stars Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra.

Jazz City will also be released on 6 March. The historical web series, set in 1971 Calcutta, stars Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra and Shantanu Ghatak. It will stream on SonyLIV.

