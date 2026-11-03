New OTT releases 2-8 Nov Diwali Week: Haiwaan, The Stick 2, Black Doves 2, other titles to watch on Netflix, Apple TV

The Diwali week has a varied line-up of films and series arriving on streaming platforms between 2 and 8 November. From Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's thriller Haiwaan to the return of Keira Knightley's spy drama Black Doves, viewers will have several new titles to choose from.

The releases also include the second season of Owen Wilson's golf comedy Stick, a series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and a new food-focused show featuring Awkwafina. Tamil viewers can look forward to Meesaya Murukku 2, which is also scheduled to arrive during the week.

Here is a closer look at the seven titles and where to watch them.

Haiwaan (6 November, SonyLIV) Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan brings together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in a thriller. Saif plays a visually impaired man who becomes a suspect after discovering a dead body. He must use his remaining senses to identify the real killer, played by Akshay, and clear his name.

The film is an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. Its Hindi version also marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. The film's central conflict is built around the difference between what the protagonist can see and what he can sense.

Also Read | Mohanlal replaced by body double in Jailer 2? Action director breaks silence

Meesaya Murukku 2 (6 November, SonyLIV) Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns with the sequel to his 2017 Tamil musical comedy. The story follows Jeeva, an aspiring musician who wants to take Gaana music beyond its local roots and establish it on a wider stage.

His ambitions become complicated by personal relationships and family history. The sequel explores musical dreams across generations, while continuing the connection between Adhi's screen persona and his work as a musician. It is among the key regional releases scheduled for the festive week.

Bass X Machina (3 November, Netflix) This adult animated series combines science fiction, action and the Western genre. Set in a steampunk version of the American frontier, it follows a father forced to take matters into his own hands when his family comes under threat.

The world is filled with outlaws, machines and supernatural dangers. Brian Tyree Henry, Tati Gabrielle and Janelle Monáe are part of the voice cast. Created by LeSean Thomas, the series is aimed at viewers looking for animation with a darker tone.

The Greatest (4 November, Amazon Prime Video) The eight-episode series tells the story of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, with Jaalen Best playing the champion. It follows Ali's journey from his early boxing career to his rise as one of the most recognised sporting figures in the world.

The series also looks beyond his achievements inside the ring, including his religious conversion, activism and the personal choices that affected his career. It is the first authorised scripted series about Ali's life and has been executive produced by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

Stick Season 2 (4 November, Apple TV) Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill in the second season of the sports comedy. The former professional golfer continues to guide young player Santi Wheeler, played by Peter Dager, as he tries to make progress in the professional game.

The new season also follows Pryce as he attempts an unlikely comeback of his own, with the ambition of becoming the oldest golfer to win a major championship. Rhea Seehorn joins the returning cast as coach Amanda. Apple TV will release the first two episodes on 4 November, followed by weekly episodes.

Black Doves Season 2 (5 November, Netflix) Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return for another season of the British spy thriller. Knightley plays Helen Webb, who works for a secret organisation while maintaining a public life as the wife of a politician.

The new episodes bring fresh complications as her husband Wallace prepares to become Prime Minister. At the same time, Helen's handler, Mrs Reed, faces a threat to her position within the Black Doves. The second season continues the story of Helen and Sam as they investigate a dangerous plot and deal with the consequences of their past decisions.

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook (6 November, Apple TV) Actor and comedian Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, takes on a different role in this food-focused series. Despite coming from a family with a history in the restaurant business, she admits that she cannot cook.

The show follows her culinary journey as she learns to prepare food and attempts to revive her family's Chinese eatery. It combines travel, cooking and a personal look at her family's connection to food.