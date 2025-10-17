New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch during Diwali weekend; Baaghi 4, Santosh, Bhagwat, Kishkindhapuri, more

This Diwali weekend, a number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT on platforms like SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, Netflix, Aha and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Our Fault

Story: Our Fault continues four years after the previous movie, Your Fault. This is the third and final instalment of the Culpables trilogy. The story follows estranged step-siblings Nick and Noah as they try to move on with separate lives. A surprise reunion at their friends’ wedding rekindles buried emotions and jealousy.

Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas

OTT release date: October 16

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Story: This is the sixth film in the horror series. It follows Stefani Reyes, whose grandmother, Iris, once cheated Death by saving people from a 1968 restaurant explosion. Decades later, Stefani’s nightmares reveal a dark truth. Death is now hunting Iris’s entire bloodline, one descendant at a time.

Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt

OTT release date: October 16

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Story: The Malayalam film follows Sahadevan, a newly-married man wrongly accused of domestic abuse and dowry harassment. His wife plans to study abroad using her dowry gold. When Sahadevan refuses, she injures herself and files false charges.

Cast: Asif Ali, Thulasi, Harisree Ashokan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: ZEE5

Imbam

Story: This Malayalam movie follows a young cartoonist who joins a struggling publishing house run by Karunakaran. Despite their differences, art unites them. Nidhin also forms a bond with proofreader Kathambari.

Cast: Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Darsana Sudarshan

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Madam Sengupta

Story: This Bengali crime thriller follows a famous cartoonist investigating her daughter’s murder after doubting the police’s findings. Teaming up with a journalist, she uncovers links to her ex-husband’s play. It reveals dark secrets of Kolkata’s underworld.

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, Kaushik Sen

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: ZEE5

Anandalahari

Story: This Telugu web series is set in the Godavari region. It follows Anand and Lahari, a mismatched couple forced into an arranged marriage. Their contrasting values and upbringings cause constant clashes.

Cast: Bramarambika Tutika, Abhishek Boddepalli, Battula Amara Veera Peniel

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Aha

She Walks in Darkness

Story: This is a 2025 Spanish political thriller about Amaia, a young Civil Guard officer who infiltrates the Basque separatist group ETA. Set between the 1990s and 2000s, the film explores her decade-long undercover mission, emotional struggles and the moral cost of living a double life.

Cast: Susana Abaitua, Andres Gertrudix, Raul Arevalo

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Netflix

Good News

Story: Set in 1970 and inspired by the real Yodogo hijacking, this Korean spy thriller follows a secret mission to divert a passenger plane hijacked by Japanese communists heading to North Korea. A mysterious agent called “Nobody” leads a wild, darkly-comic operation involving South Korean, Japanese and American intelligence teams.

Cast: Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, Ryoo Seung-bum

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Netflix

Santosh

Story: Set in rural northern India, Santosh follows a young widow who takes her late husband’s police job for survival. On her first day, she investigates the murder of a Dalit girl under the guidance of a hardened inspector. As the case unfolds, Santosh faces corruption, caste prejudice and moral conflict within the broken justice system.

Cast: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar, Sanjay Bishnoi

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

Baaghi 4

Story: After surviving a train crash, Ronny wakes from a coma with memory loss and terrifying hallucinations of a woman named Alisha. Everyone denies she exists, but he refuses to believe them. As he searches for answers, he uncovers a dark plot by Chacko.

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Story: This Hindi crime thriller follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who gets transferred to Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, as punishment for his temper. When young girls start disappearing, his probe exposes a terrifying serial killer. The killer is a charming professor who manipulates social prejudice to trap his victims.

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Ayesha Kaduskar

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: ZEE5

Kishkindhapuri

Story: This Telugu horror film tells the story of a couple who run a fake ghost-walking tour business. During one such tour at an abandoned radio station, they accidentally awaken a real and vengeful spirit. The ghost curses everyone who enters, leading to a chilling series of mysterious deaths.

Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Makarand Deshpande

OTT release date: October 17

OTT platform: ZEE5

Mirage

Story: The Malayalam crime thriller follows Abhirami, whose fiance Kiran vanishes mysteriously after a train accident. Suspecting foul play, she joins journalist Aswin to uncover the truth. Their search for a hidden hard drive reveals Kiran’s secret life.

Cast: Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy

OTT release date: October 20