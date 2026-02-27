New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Psycho Saiyaan, Bridgerton, Ikkis, Accused and more

New OTT releases this week include movies and web series across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and more.

Let’s take a look at what to watch this weekend, depending on your favourite genre:

The Bluff

Plot: Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, former pirate-queen Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden leaves her violent past behind to live peacefully with her family. Then, a ruthless former captain resurfaces and threatens everything she holds dear. Now, she's forced to take up arms once more.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: 25 February

Psycho Saiyaan

Plot: This web series follows Kartik, a young shayari-loving man from Ujjain. He becomes dangerously obsessed with Charu after falling in love with her. The passionate romance then turns a psychological thriller.

Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Ravi Kishan

Platform: Amazon MX Player

OTT Release Date: 25 February

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Plot: Eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match in Sophie Baek, a lady's maid in disguise at a masquerade ball. Part 2 picks up the forbidden romance as the two navigate the brutal class divide of Regency-era London.

Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Jonathan Bailey

Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: 26 February

Ikkis

Plot: This is the true story of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. At just 21, he displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: 26 February (free streaming; previously on rental)

One Battle After Another

Plot: Washed-up ex-revolutionary Bob lives in paranoid isolation with his spirited daughter Willa. When his old nemesis, a corrupt military officer, resurfaces after 16 years. Then, Willa goes missing, Bob is dragged back into a dangerous world he tried to leave behind.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: 26 February

Sangamarmar

Plot: This web series is a multi-generational family drama spanning 25 years. It follows Amrita as she is torn between love and family duty.

Cast: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sheen Savita Dass

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: 26 February (new episodes every Thursday)

Accused

Plot: Dr Geetika is a celebrated London-based gynaecologist and queer woman. She finds her entire professional and personal life in chaos after anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Mashhoor Amrohi

Platform: Netflix

OTT Release Date: 27 February

Secret Stories: Roslin

Plot: In this web series, teenager Roslin is plagued by recurring nightmares of a green-eyed man trying to kill her. Then, a stranger bearing a striking resemblance to the figure from her dreams enters her life as a houseguest.

Cast: Meena, Vineeth, Sanjana Dipu

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: 27 February

Thadayam

Plot: This Tamil crime series is inspired by real events along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border in 1999. A detective investigates a chilling pattern of midnight murders, where the killer steals only the sacred symbols of marriage from his victims.

Cast: Samuthirakani, Shivada, Raj Tirandas

Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release Date: 27 February

D/O Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledhu

Plot: This Telugu crime thriller follows a desperate father's frantic search for his missing daughter. As the investigation deepens, it peels back layers of family secrets.

Cast: Rajeev Kanakala, Udhaya Bhanu, Vasanthika

Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release Date: 27 February

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run

Plot: In this documentary, Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville chronicles the most uncertain chapter of Paul McCartney's life: the years immediately after the Beatles' breakup.

Cast: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger

Platform: Apple TV+

OTT Release Date: 27 February

Bugonia

Plot: Conspiracy-obsessed beekeeper Teddy and his impressionable cousin Don kidnap pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller. They are convinced she is an alien from the Andromeda species intent on destroying humanity.

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: 28 February

Honey

Plot: An unemployed man, desperate for financial relief, turns to dangerous tantric rituals. It plunges his wife and young daughter into psychological and spiritual chaos. As the rituals escalate, the daughter starts communicating with a mysterious entity she calls "Honey".

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Divi Vadthya

Platform: Sun NXT/Amazon Prime Video