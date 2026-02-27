New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Psycho Saiyaan, Bridgerton, Ikkis, Accused and more

New OTT releases this week include movies and web series across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and more.
Let’s take a look at what to watch this weekend, depending on your favourite genre:
Plot: Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, former pirate-queen Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden leaves her violent past behind to live peacefully with her family. Then, a ruthless former captain resurfaces and threatens everything she holds dear. Now, she's forced to take up arms once more.
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: 25 February
Plot: This web series follows Kartik, a young shayari-loving man from Ujjain. He becomes dangerously obsessed with Charu after falling in love with her. The passionate romance then turns a psychological thriller.
Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Ravi Kishan
Platform: Amazon MX Player
OTT Release Date: 25 February
Plot: Eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match in Sophie Baek, a lady's maid in disguise at a masquerade ball. Part 2 picks up the forbidden romance as the two navigate the brutal class divide of Regency-era London.
Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Jonathan Bailey
Platform: Netflix
OTT Release Date: 26 February
Plot: This is the true story of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. At just 21, he displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: 26 February (free streaming; previously on rental)
Plot: Washed-up ex-revolutionary Bob lives in paranoid isolation with his spirited daughter Willa. When his old nemesis, a corrupt military officer, resurfaces after 16 years. Then, Willa goes missing, Bob is dragged back into a dangerous world he tried to leave behind.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: 26 February
Plot: This web series is a multi-generational family drama spanning 25 years. It follows Amrita as she is torn between love and family duty.
Cast: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sheen Savita Dass
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: 26 February (new episodes every Thursday)
Plot: Dr Geetika is a celebrated London-based gynaecologist and queer woman. She finds her entire professional and personal life in chaos after anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Mashhoor Amrohi
Platform: Netflix
OTT Release Date: 27 February
Plot: In this web series, teenager Roslin is plagued by recurring nightmares of a green-eyed man trying to kill her. Then, a stranger bearing a striking resemblance to the figure from her dreams enters her life as a houseguest.
Cast: Meena, Vineeth, Sanjana Dipu
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: 27 February
Plot: This Tamil crime series is inspired by real events along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border in 1999. A detective investigates a chilling pattern of midnight murders, where the killer steals only the sacred symbols of marriage from his victims.
Cast: Samuthirakani, Shivada, Raj Tirandas
Platform: ZEE5
OTT Release Date: 27 February
Plot: This Telugu crime thriller follows a desperate father's frantic search for his missing daughter. As the investigation deepens, it peels back layers of family secrets.
Cast: Rajeev Kanakala, Udhaya Bhanu, Vasanthika
Platform: ZEE5
OTT Release Date: 27 February
Plot: In this documentary, Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville chronicles the most uncertain chapter of Paul McCartney's life: the years immediately after the Beatles' breakup.
Cast: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger
Platform: Apple TV+
OTT Release Date: 27 February
Plot: Conspiracy-obsessed beekeeper Teddy and his impressionable cousin Don kidnap pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller. They are convinced she is an alien from the Andromeda species intent on destroying humanity.
Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: 28 February
Plot: An unemployed man, desperate for financial relief, turns to dangerous tantric rituals. It plunges his wife and young daughter into psychological and spiritual chaos. As the rituals escalate, the daughter starts communicating with a mysterious entity she calls "Honey".
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Divi Vadthya
Platform: Sun NXT/Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: 27 February