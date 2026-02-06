New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

New OTT releases this week include various movies and web series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotStar, SonyLIV and more.
Let’s take a look at what to watch this weekend, depending on your favourite genre:
Plot: A heartbreaking romance follows a young man who falls for a girl with anterograde amnesia.
Cast: Choo Young-woo, Shin Sia, Jin Ho-eun
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 3 February
Plot: Mickey Haller returns to his mobile law office to navigate high-stakes legal battles and personal danger.
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Yaya DaCosta
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: Yak and his siblings must confront a vengeful spirit once more in a final, terrifying battle to break the curse haunting their family.
Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Arisara Wongchalee, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: A charismatic man finds himself in a comedic and emotional whirlwind as he tries to balance the expectations of two very different women.
Cast: Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha Menon
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: A group of friends navigates the hilarious and messy complexities of modern dating.
Cast: Kelly Rowland, Method Man, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 4 Feb 2026
Plot: A psychological thriller revolving around a man caught in a web of obsession and mental games.
Cast: Nandu Vijay Krishna, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Srinivas
Platform: Aha
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: A feature-length documentary about the case of a British neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven infants.
Cast: Lucy Letby, Danielle Stonier, Sarah
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 4 February
Plot: A retired spy couple running a Berlin safe house must confront their lethal past when a mysterious wounded agent arrives at their door.
Cast: Felix Kramer, Susanne Wolff, Samuel Finzi
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 5 February
Plot: Five ordinary women, pushed to financial rock bottom, form an unlikely amateur gang to rob banks while disguised as men.
Cast: Rebecca Marder, Naidra Ayadi, Zoé Marchal
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 5 February
Plot: A 16-year-old boy with a chronic stammer struggles to choose between football and music.
Cast: Taranjit Kaur, Mihir Ahuja, Maahi Jain
Platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A man must navigate supernatural occurrences and family secrets in a grand, mysterious estate.
Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A tense Spanish thriller series following a man who, after years of living under a false identity, is pulled back into a world of crime.
Cast: Luis Tosar, Claudia Salas, Juan Carlos Vellido
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A man, secretly married to three different women, tries to juggle a fourth relationship.
Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vipin Sharma
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A legendary chess master faces a new generation of brilliant young prodigies determined to challenge her throne.
Cast: Judit Polgar, Garry Kasparov, Moses Ingram
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A jazz musician and a determined journalist get caught in a dangerous web of crime, music and political intrigue in 70s Calcutta.
Cast: Shataf Figar, Sauraseni Maitra, Amit Saha
Platform: SonyLIV
OTT release date: 6 February
Cast: A tight-knit group of friends in Johannesburg navigate career ambitions and messy heartbreaks.
Cast: Katlego Lebogang, Moliehi Didie Makobane, Kagiso Modupe
Platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: This documentary explores King Charles’ lifelong commitment to environmentalism.
Cast: Kate Winslet, Prince Charles
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: A man haunted by his past must uncover the truth behind a series of inexplicable murders in a remote village.
Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Chowdary, Sneha Ullal
Platform: SunNxt
OTT release date: 6 February
Plot: Two rival brothers must set aside their differences and unite their unique strengths to protect their community from a powerful corporate entity.
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Sree Leela
Platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: 7 February
Plot: A group of suburbanites become hilariously obsessed with the idea that their new, eccentric neighbours are hiding a dark secret.
Cast: Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy
Platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 8/9 February
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.