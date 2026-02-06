New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

Various new OTT releases this week include a heartbreaking romance and psychological thrillers. Notable titles include a documentary on a neonatal nurse and a film about a retired spy couple, available across platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published6 Feb 2026, 03:13 PM IST
New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more
New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

New OTT releases this week include various movies and web series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotStar, SonyLIV and more.

Let’s take a look at what to watch this weekend, depending on your favourite genre:

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

Plot: A heartbreaking romance follows a young man who falls for a girl with anterograde amnesia.

Cast: Choo Young-woo, Shin Sia, Jin Ho-eun

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 3 February

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Plot: Mickey Haller returns to his mobile law office to navigate high-stakes legal battles and personal danger.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Yaya DaCosta

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

Death Whisperer 3

Plot: Yak and his siblings must confront a vengeful spirit once more in a final, terrifying battle to break the curse haunting their family.

Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Arisara Wongchalee, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Plot: A charismatic man finds himself in a comedic and emotional whirlwind as he tries to balance the expectations of two very different women.

Cast: Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha Menon

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 4 February

Relationship Goals

Plot: A group of friends navigates the hilarious and messy complexities of modern dating.

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Method Man, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 4 Feb 2026

Psych Siddhartha

Plot: A psychological thriller revolving around a man caught in a web of obsession and mental games.

Cast: Nandu Vijay Krishna, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Srinivas

Platform: Aha

OTT release date: 4 February

The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Plot: A feature-length documentary about the case of a British neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven infants.

Cast: Lucy Letby, Danielle Stonier, Sarah

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

Unfamiliar

Plot: A retired spy couple running a Berlin safe house must confront their lethal past when a mysterious wounded agent arrives at their door.

Cast: Felix Kramer, Susanne Wolff, Samuel Finzi

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 5 February

Cash Queens

Plot: Five ordinary women, pushed to financial rock bottom, form an unlikely amateur gang to rob banks while disguised as men.

Cast: Rebecca Marder, Naidra Ayadi, Zoé Marchal

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 5 February

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz

Plot: A 16-year-old boy with a chronic stammer struggles to choose between football and music.

Cast: Taranjit Kaur, Mihir Ahuja, Maahi Jain

Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 6 February

The Raja Saab

Plot: A man must navigate supernatural occurrences and family secrets in a grand, mysterious estate.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 6 February

Also Read | Kennedy OTT release: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap's film in India

Salvador

Plot: A tense Spanish thriller series following a man who, after years of living under a false identity, is pulled back into a world of crime.

Cast: Luis Tosar, Claudia Salas, Juan Carlos Vellido

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Plot: A man, secretly married to three different women, tries to juggle a fourth relationship.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vipin Sharma

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 6 February

Queen of Chess

Plot: A legendary chess master faces a new generation of brilliant young prodigies determined to challenge her throne.

Cast: Judit Polgar, Garry Kasparov, Moses Ingram

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Jazz City

Plot: A jazz musician and a determined journalist get caught in a dangerous web of crime, music and political intrigue in 70s Calcutta.

Cast: Shataf Figar, Sauraseni Maitra, Amit Saha

Platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: 6 February

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh's sequel to not stream online on Netflix

Yoh! Bestie

Cast: A tight-knit group of friends in Johannesburg navigate career ambitions and messy heartbreaks.

Cast: Katlego Lebogang, Moliehi Didie Makobane, Kagiso Modupe

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision

Plot: This documentary explores King Charles’ lifelong commitment to environmentalism.

Cast: Kate Winslet, Prince Charles

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 6 February

Nilakanta

Plot: A man haunted by his past must uncover the truth behind a series of inexplicable murders in a remote village.

Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Chowdary, Sneha Ullal

Platform: SunNxt

OTT release date: 6 February

Also Read | Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies to watch online

Parasakthi

Plot: Two rival brothers must set aside their differences and unite their unique strengths to protect their community from a powerful corporate entity.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Sree Leela

Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 7 February

The ’Burbs

Plot: A group of suburbanites become hilariously obsessed with the idea that their new, eccentric neighbours are hiding a dark secret.

Cast: Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 8/9 February

EntertainmentPrecot
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentNew OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more
More