New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

New OTT releases this week include various movies and web series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotStar, SonyLIV and more.

Let’s take a look at what to watch this weekend, depending on your favourite genre:

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

Plot: A heartbreaking romance follows a young man who falls for a girl with anterograde amnesia.

Cast: Choo Young-woo, Shin Sia, Jin Ho-eun

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 3 February

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Plot: Mickey Haller returns to his mobile law office to navigate high-stakes legal battles and personal danger.

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Yaya DaCosta

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

Death Whisperer 3

Plot: Yak and his siblings must confront a vengeful spirit once more in a final, terrifying battle to break the curse haunting their family.

Cast: Nadech Kugimiya, Arisara Wongchalee, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun, Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 4 February

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Plot: A charismatic man finds himself in a comedic and emotional whirlwind as he tries to balance the expectations of two very different women.

Cast: Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha Menon

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 4 February

Relationship Goals

Plot: A group of friends navigates the hilarious and messy complexities of modern dating.

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Method Man, Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 4 Feb 2026

Psych Siddhartha

Plot: A psychological thriller revolving around a man caught in a web of obsession and mental games.

Cast: Nandu Vijay Krishna, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Srinivas

Platform: Aha

OTT release date: 4 February

The Investigation of Lucy Letby

Plot: A feature-length documentary about the case of a British neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven infants.

Cast: Lucy Letby, Danielle Stonier, Sarah

OTT release date: 4 February

Unfamiliar

Plot: A retired spy couple running a Berlin safe house must confront their lethal past when a mysterious wounded agent arrives at their door.

Cast: Felix Kramer, Susanne Wolff, Samuel Finzi

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 5 February

Cash Queens

Plot: Five ordinary women, pushed to financial rock bottom, form an unlikely amateur gang to rob banks while disguised as men.

Cast: Rebecca Marder, Naidra Ayadi, Zoé Marchal

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 5 February

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz

Plot: A 16-year-old boy with a chronic stammer struggles to choose between football and music.

Cast: Taranjit Kaur, Mihir Ahuja, Maahi Jain

Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 6 February

The Raja Saab

Plot: A man must navigate supernatural occurrences and family secrets in a grand, mysterious estate.

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 6 February

Salvador

Plot: A tense Spanish thriller series following a man who, after years of living under a false identity, is pulled back into a world of crime.

Cast: Luis Tosar, Claudia Salas, Juan Carlos Vellido

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Plot: A man, secretly married to three different women, tries to juggle a fourth relationship.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vipin Sharma

Platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: 6 February

Queen of Chess

Plot: A legendary chess master faces a new generation of brilliant young prodigies determined to challenge her throne.

Cast: Judit Polgar, Garry Kasparov, Moses Ingram

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Jazz City

Plot: A jazz musician and a determined journalist get caught in a dangerous web of crime, music and political intrigue in 70s Calcutta.

Cast: Shataf Figar, Sauraseni Maitra, Amit Saha

Platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: 6 February

Yoh! Bestie

Cast: A tight-knit group of friends in Johannesburg navigate career ambitions and messy heartbreaks.

Cast: Katlego Lebogang, Moliehi Didie Makobane, Kagiso Modupe

Platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 6 February

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision

Plot: This documentary explores King Charles’ lifelong commitment to environmentalism.

Cast: Kate Winslet, Prince Charles

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: 6 February

Nilakanta

Plot: A man haunted by his past must uncover the truth behind a series of inexplicable murders in a remote village.

Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Chowdary, Sneha Ullal

Platform: SunNxt

OTT release date: 6 February

Parasakthi

Plot: Two rival brothers must set aside their differences and unite their unique strengths to protect their community from a powerful corporate entity.

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Sree Leela

Platform: ZEE5

OTT release date: 7 February

The ’Burbs

Plot: A group of suburbanites become hilariously obsessed with the idea that their new, eccentric neighbours are hiding a dark secret.

Cast: Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy

Platform: JioHotstar