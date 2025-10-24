New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Vash Level 2, They Call Him OG, Param Sundari and more

This weekend, a number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Story: Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the story continues the supernatural horror saga 12 years after the first film (Vash, remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. Atharva still suffers from his daughter Aarya’s catatonic state after defeating the demon Pratap. When Pratap’s brother Rajnath unleashes new black magic on a girls’ school, Atharva must fight again to end the evil.
Cast: Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar
OTT release date: October 22
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: This is a Telugu action crime film centred on Ojas “OG” Gambheera. The dreaded gangster who comes out of retirement to confront a new enemy in Mumbai’s criminal world. The story traces his rise from surviving a Yakuza raid in Japan to becoming a feared name in 1970s Bombay. OG seeks revenge against the ruthless crime lord Omi Bhau.
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan
OTT release date: October 23
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: Joanne and Noah struggle to balance love, religion and identity. Noah pushes Joanne to convert to Judaism, creating tension and self-doubt. When Joanne is evicted, she wants to move in with Noah, but he gives her an ultimatum. Hurt and confused, she walks away.
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup
OTT release date: October 23
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: This Hindi movie tells the love story between Param, a rich Delhi boy, and Sundari, a simple woman from Kerala. Param invests in a dating app called Find Your Soulmate with his father. To test it, he must find his true match within a month. The app pairs him with Sundari, who runs a homestay in Kerala.
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Manjot Singh
OTT release date: October 24
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Story: Season 7 of The Kardashians follows the family through dramatic revelations, health scares and emotional turmoil. Kim Kardashian faces two major challenges this season. During an MRI for her psoriasis, doctors discover a small stress-related brain aneurysm. In another shocking twist, investigators inform Kim that someone close to her allegedly planned to harm her.
Cast: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
OTT release date: October 24
OTT platform: JioHotstar, Hulu
Story: This is an American apocalyptic thriller that follows the US government’s desperate response to an unidentified nuclear missile heading toward a major city. The story unfolds in real time during the tense 19 minutes before impact.
Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris
OTT release date: October 24
OTT platform: Netflix
Story: Shakthi Thirumagan (2025) is a Tamil political action thriller about Kittu, a lobby agent who uncovers the dark truth behind his mother’s murder. Raised by an activist, he grows into a smart but morally conflicted power broker in Tamil Nadu politics. When betrayal exposes a deep conspiracy, Kittu transforms into a vigilante seeking justice and revenge against corruption.
Cast: Vijay Antony, Sunil Kripalani, Vaagai Chandrasekhar
OTT release date: October 24
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Story: This Malayalam fantasy superhero film is inspired by Kerala’s folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli. It follows Chandra, a mysterious woman in Bengaluru. She discovers her supernatural powers after being kidnapped by an organ trafficking gang. Her revenge exposes a corrupt police inspector.
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran
OTT release date: Coming Soon
OTT platform: JioHotstar
