New OTT releases: Movies, web series to watch this weekend; Vash Level 2, They Call Him OG, Param Sundari and more

This weekend, a number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Advertisement

Vash Level 2

Story: Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the story continues the supernatural horror saga 12 years after the first film (Vash, remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. Atharva still suffers from his daughter Aarya’s catatonic state after defeating the demon Pratap. When Pratap’s brother Rajnath unleashes new black magic on a girls’ school, Atharva must fight again to end the evil.

Advertisement

Cast: Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar

OTT release date: October 22

OTT platform: Netflix

They Call Him OG

Story: This is a Telugu action crime film centred on Ojas “OG” Gambheera. The dreaded gangster who comes out of retirement to confront a new enemy in Mumbai’s criminal world. The story traces his rise from surviving a Yakuza raid in Japan to becoming a feared name in 1970s Bombay. OG seeks revenge against the ruthless crime lord Omi Bhau.

Advertisement

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan

OTT release date: October 23

OTT platform: Netflix

Nobody Wants This (Season 2)

Story: Joanne and Noah struggle to balance love, religion and identity. Noah pushes Joanne to convert to Judaism, creating tension and self-doubt. When Joanne is evicted, she wants to move in with Noah, but he gives her an ultimatum. Hurt and confused, she walks away.

Advertisement

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup

OTT release date: October 23

OTT platform: Netflix

Param Sundari

Story: This Hindi movie tells the love story between Param, a rich Delhi boy, and Sundari, a simple woman from Kerala. Param invests in a dating app called Find Your Soulmate with his father. To test it, he must find his true match within a month. The app pairs him with Sundari, who runs a homestay in Kerala.

Advertisement

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Manjot Singh

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Kardashians (Season 7)

Story: Season 7 of The Kardashians follows the family through dramatic revelations, health scares and emotional turmoil. Kim Kardashian faces two major challenges this season. During an MRI for her psoriasis, doctors discover a small stress-related brain aneurysm. In another shocking twist, investigators inform Kim that someone close to her allegedly planned to harm her.

Advertisement

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: JioHotstar, Hulu

A House of Dynamite

Story: This is an American apocalyptic thriller that follows the US government’s desperate response to an unidentified nuclear missile heading toward a major city. The story unfolds in real time during the tense 19 minutes before impact.

Advertisement

Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: Netflix

Shakthi Thirumagan (Bhadrakaali)

Story: Shakthi Thirumagan (2025) is a Tamil political action thriller about Kittu, a lobby agent who uncovers the dark truth behind his mother’s murder. Raised by an activist, he grows into a smart but morally conflicted power broker in Tamil Nadu politics. When betrayal exposes a deep conspiracy, Kittu transforms into a vigilante seeking justice and revenge against corruption.

Advertisement

Cast: Vijay Antony, Sunil Kripalani, Vaagai Chandrasekhar

OTT release date: October 24

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Story: This Malayalam fantasy superhero film is inspired by Kerala’s folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli. It follows Chandra, a mysterious woman in Bengaluru. She discovers her supernatural powers after being kidnapped by an organ trafficking gang. Her revenge exposes a corrupt police inspector.

Advertisement

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran

OTT release date: Coming Soon

OTT platform: JioHotstar

From October 20 to October 23, the interest in “OTT” soared on Google India:

From October 20 to October 23, the interest in “OTT” soared on Google India