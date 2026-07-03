New OTT Releases This Week: Movies and web series to watch over the weekend; Pritam and Pedro, Enola Holmes 3 and more

OTT Releases This Week: A number of movies and web series will be available to watch on major OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Sony LIV.
Release Date: 1 July
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Action
Plot: X-Men '97 Season 2 picks up directly after the explosive Season 1 finale. The core X-Men team is scattered across three distinct timelines. These span Ancient Egypt, a far-future dystopia, and the present-day 1990s.
Cast: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Lenore Zann
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 1 July
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Plot: Elle is a coming-of-age prequel to the 2001 film Legally Blonde. It follows 16-year-old Elle Woods during her 1995 high school years. After relocating to Seattle, Elle clashes with local gothic and grunge culture.
Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: 1 July
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Action, Mystery
Plot: Enola Holmes 3 follows a high-stakes kidnapping case in Malta. Sherlock mysteriously vanishes on the morning of Enola's wedding. The investigation uncovers a colonial conspiracy involving stolen Afghan gold.
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 2 July
Language: Japanese
Genre: Thriller, Fantasy, Crime
Plot: A guest commentator explosively dies live on television. The killer, Human Vapor, can transform his body into gas. A suspended detective and journalist team up to investigate.
Cast: Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 2 July
Language: Telugu
Genre: Thriller, Drama, Crime
Plot: Isakapatnam chronicles a brutal power struggle in a corrupt 1990s port town. Feared don Naidu controls the region through ruthlessness and fear. Three opposing forces, his own daughter, a vengeful local and the law, unite to dismantle his criminal empire.
Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Sunil Varma
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: 2 July
Language: Punjabi
Genre: Romance, Drama
Plot: Rabb Da Radio 3 is set in a harmonious Punjabi village. A government highway project sends land prices soaring, igniting greed. Long-held family bonds shatter over wealth. One man refuses to compromise his principles despite heavy personal consequences.
Cast: Simi Chahal, Tarsem Jassar, Nimrat Khaira
OTT Platform: Chaupal
Release Date: 2 July
Language: Telugu
Genre: Comedy
Plot: Super Subbu follows a repressed young man deployed as a sex education officer. He is sent to a deeply conservative village hostile to the subject. The comedy satirises societal taboos. Subbu navigates ridicule and superstition.
Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 2 July
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Plot: Survival of the Thickest Season 3 is the series' concluding chapter. Stylist-turned-designer Mavis Beaumont launches a body-positive clothing line in Paris. She simultaneously navigates fertility options, a committed relationship and fractured friendships.
Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Telugu
Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy
Plot: Gurthukosthunnayi follows Santhosh, who suffers memory loss just before his wedding. His childhood friends help him relive school days and first love. The nostalgic journey through 1990s childhood aims to restore his lost memories.
Cast: Rohini Hattangadi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Goparaju Ramana
OTT Platform: ETV Win
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Telugu
Genre: Drama
Plot: Hangman follows Sivayya, a state-appointed executioner disillusioned by a corrupt justice system. His world shatters when a pending death sentence connects to his own son. Together, they abandon the courts and instead deliver swift vigilante justice.
Cast: Brahmaji, Vinay Nallakadi, Rama Rao Jadhav
OTT Platform: SunNxt
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Musical, Horror, Fantasy
Plot: Two drunken friends accidentally unleash five restless spirits during a cemetery prank. The ghosts follow them home, turning their lives into chaos. They must now uncover each spirit's story to correct their mistake and earn redemption.
Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, Abhiram Radhakrishnan
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy
Plot: Mollywood Times follows an obsessive young filmmaker determined to make Malayalam cinema's greatest horror film. His toxic obsession with artistic integrity ultimately causes his debut project to collapse entirely.
Cast: Naslen Gafoor, Roshan Shanavas, Althaf Salim
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Mystery, Horror, Drama
Plot: Muthassi follows Leela, who moves into an eerie ancestral mansion after marriage. Her mother-in-law is a feared practitioner of dark witchcraft. When Leela's son starts a demonic transformation, she faces an impossible maternal dilemma.
Cast: KPAC Leela, Rajesh Sharma, Amith Chakalakkal
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Hindi
Genre: Mystery, Drama, Crime
Plot: Pritam and Pedro follows an unlikely partnership between a genius hacker and a technophobic cop. Pritam cracks a high-profile ATM theft in just 15 minutes. Together, they form an unlikely team tackling complex cybercrimes across Goa.
Cast: Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 3 July
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Science Fiction
Plot: Silo Season 3 splits across two timelines. In the present, amnesiac Juliette navigates becoming Mayor after a rebellion. A past timeline set 350 years earlier slowly reveals the global conspiracy that triggered the apocalypse.
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen, Rashida Jones
OTT Platform: Apple TV Plus
Release Date: 3 July
Language: Tagalog
Genre: Drama
Plot: A suspicious wife hires a professional loyalty tester to expose her husband. The scheme spirals beyond infidelity into dangerous corporate warfare. When a deadly secret surfaces, domestic suspicion becomes a life-or-death game.
Cast: Janine Gutierrez, Jericho Rosales, Sofia Andres
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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