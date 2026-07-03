New OTT Releases This Week: Movies and web series to watch over the weekend; Pritam and Pedro, Enola Holmes 3 and more

OTT Releases This Week: A number of movies and web series will be available to watch on major OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and Sony LIV.

X-Men '97: Season 2

Release Date: 1 July

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Action

Plot: X-Men '97 Season 2 picks up directly after the explosive Season 1 finale. The core X-Men team is scattered across three distinct timelines. These span Ancient Egypt, a far-future dystopia, and the present-day 1990s.

Cast: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Lenore Zann

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Elle

Release Date: 1 July

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Plot: Elle is a coming-of-age prequel to the 2001 film Legally Blonde. It follows 16-year-old Elle Woods during her 1995 high school years. After relocating to Seattle, Elle clashes with local gothic and grunge culture.

Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Enola Holmes 3

Release Date: 1 July

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Action, Mystery

Plot: Enola Holmes 3 follows a high-stakes kidnapping case in Malta. Sherlock mysteriously vanishes on the morning of Enola's wedding. The investigation uncovers a colonial conspiracy involving stolen Afghan gold.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

OTT Platform: Netflix

Human Vapor

Release Date: 2 July

Language: Japanese

Genre: Thriller, Fantasy, Crime

Plot: A guest commentator explosively dies live on television. The killer, Human Vapor, can transform his body into gas. A suspended detective and journalist team up to investigate.

Cast: Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose

OTT Platform: Netflix

Isakapatnam

Release Date: 2 July

Language: Telugu

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Crime

Plot: Isakapatnam chronicles a brutal power struggle in a corrupt 1990s port town. Feared don Naidu controls the region through ruthlessness and fear. Three opposing forces, his own daughter, a vengeful local and the law, unite to dismantle his criminal empire.

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Sunil Varma

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Rabb Da Radio 3

Release Date: 2 July

Language: Punjabi

Genre: Romance, Drama

Plot: Rabb Da Radio 3 is set in a harmonious Punjabi village. A government highway project sends land prices soaring, igniting greed. Long-held family bonds shatter over wealth. One man refuses to compromise his principles despite heavy personal consequences.

Cast: Simi Chahal, Tarsem Jassar, Nimrat Khaira

OTT Platform: Chaupal

Super Subbu

Release Date: 2 July

Language: Telugu

Genre: Comedy

Plot: Super Subbu follows a repressed young man deployed as a sex education officer. He is sent to a deeply conservative village hostile to the subject. The comedy satirises societal taboos. Subbu navigates ridicule and superstition.

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma

OTT Platform: Netflix

Survival of the Thickest: Season 3

Release Date: 2 July

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Plot: Survival of the Thickest Season 3 is the series' concluding chapter. Stylist-turned-designer Mavis Beaumont launches a body-positive clothing line in Paris. She simultaneously navigates fertility options, a committed relationship and fractured friendships.

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

OTT Platform: Netflix

Gurthukosthunnayi

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Telugu

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Plot: Gurthukosthunnayi follows Santhosh, who suffers memory loss just before his wedding. His childhood friends help him relive school days and first love. The nostalgic journey through 1990s childhood aims to restore his lost memories.

Cast: Rohini Hattangadi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Goparaju Ramana

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Hangman

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Telugu

Genre: Drama

Plot: Hangman follows Sivayya, a state-appointed executioner disillusioned by a corrupt justice system. His world shatters when a pending death sentence connects to his own son. Together, they abandon the courts and instead deliver swift vigilante justice.

Cast: Brahmaji, Vinay Nallakadi, Rama Rao Jadhav

OTT Platform: SunNxt

Karakkam

Release Date: 3 July

Genre: Musical, Horror, Fantasy

Plot: Two drunken friends accidentally unleash five restless spirits during a cemetery prank. The ghosts follow them home, turning their lives into chaos. They must now uncover each spirit's story to correct their mistake and earn redemption.

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Mollywood Times

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy

Plot: Mollywood Times follows an obsessive young filmmaker determined to make Malayalam cinema's greatest horror film. His toxic obsession with artistic integrity ultimately causes his debut project to collapse entirely.

Cast: Naslen Gafoor, Roshan Shanavas, Althaf Salim

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Muthassi

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Mystery, Horror, Drama

Plot: Muthassi follows Leela, who moves into an eerie ancestral mansion after marriage. Her mother-in-law is a feared practitioner of dark witchcraft. When Leela's son starts a demonic transformation, she faces an impossible maternal dilemma.

Cast: KPAC Leela, Rajesh Sharma, Amith Chakalakkal

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Pritam and Pedro

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Hindi

Genre: Mystery, Drama, Crime

Plot: Pritam and Pedro follows an unlikely partnership between a genius hacker and a technophobic cop. Pritam cracks a high-profile ATM theft in just 15 minutes. Together, they form an unlikely team tackling complex cybercrimes across Goa.

Cast: Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Silo: Season 3

Release Date: 3 July

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction

Plot: Silo Season 3 splits across two timelines. In the present, amnesiac Juliette navigates becoming Mayor after a rebellion. A past timeline set 350 years earlier slowly reveals the global conspiracy that triggered the apocalypse.

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen, Rashida Jones

OTT Platform: Apple TV Plus

The Loyalty Game

Release Date: 3 July

Language: Tagalog

Genre: Drama

Plot: A suspicious wife hires a professional loyalty tester to expose her husband. The scheme spirals beyond infidelity into dangerous corporate warfare. When a deadly secret surfaces, domestic suspicion becomes a life-or-death game.

Cast: Janine Gutierrez, Jericho Rosales, Sofia Andres