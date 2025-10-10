New OTT releases this week: Movies and web series to watch this weekend; War 2, Search, Sthal, Mirai and more

A number of new movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Lionsgate Play, Apple TV+, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look.

War 2

Story: War 2 follows ex-RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who seems to have betrayed India after joining the Kali Cartel. The government sends Special Officer Vikram Chelapathi to eliminate him.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, N.TR Jr, Kiara Advani

OTT release date: October 9

OTT platform: Netflix

The Resurrected

Story: It is a Taiwanese crime thriller which follows two mothers who lose their daughters to a kidnapping and fraud ring. Dissatisfied with the killer’s death sentence, they turn to a shaman for revenge. Denied resurrection of their daughters, they bring the murderer back instead.

Cast: Shu Qi, Sinje Lee, Fu Meng-po

OTT release date: October 9

OTT platform: Netflix

Boots

Story: Boots is a coming-of-age military comedy-drama, based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine. Set in the 1990s, it follows Cameron “Cam” Cope, a closeted gay teenager who joins the US Marine Corps with his best friend, Ray.

Cast: Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga

OTT release date: October 9

OTT platform: Netflix

Mirai

Story: The Telugu film is a mythological action fantasy about a “Super Yodha” destined to save the world. Dark sorcerer Mahabir Lama hunts for immortality. Ambica, protector of the ninth, gives birth to Vedha, the chosen one.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Mehfil

Story: This is a Malayalam musical drama about Mullassery Rajagopal, a retired landlord who inspired Mohanlal’s Devasuram character. The story unfolds in one night, celebrating classical music and poetry through intimate mehfil gatherings. It explores Raju’s hidden pain, his bond with his wife, Devi, and his passion for preserving fading traditions through soulful ghazals and emotional performances.

Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sharath

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: SunNXT

Tribanadhari Barbarik

Story: The Telugu film follows Dr Shyam Kathu, a psychiatrist living with his granddaughter Nidhi. Inspired by the Mahabharata’s warrior Barbarik, the story turns dark when Nidhi is kidnapped.

Cast: Satya Raj, Vasishta N Simha, Satyam Rajesh

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: Sun NXT

The Last Frontier

Story: The thriller follows US Marshal Frank Remnick, the only law officer in a remote Alaskan region. His life turns chaotic after a prison transport plane crashes, freeing several dangerous inmates. Soon, he learns the crash was planned as a prison break.

Cast: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: Apple TV+

Search - The Naina Murder Case

Story: The Naina Murder Case is a six-part crime thriller based on the Danish series The Killing. It follows ACP Sanyukta Roy as she investigates the murder of teenager Naina, found in a car linked to a powerful family. Alongside a hot-headed junior, Jay Kanwal, she uncovers secrets, politics and social media-fueled deceit.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Varun Thakur, Shraddha Das

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Veduvan

Story: The Tamil crime drama follows Sooraj, a struggling actor who lands the role of an encounter specialist named Arun in a biopic. As he studies Arun’s life, Sooraj discovers dark secrets and blurred moral lines.

Cast: Kanna Ravi, Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: ZEE5

Sthal: A Match

Story: Sthal: A Match is a Marathi drama that portrays the harsh reality of arranged marriages in rural India. The story revolves around Savita, a young village woman who dreams of studying further but faces pressure from her parents to marry.

Cast: Nandini Chikte, Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: ZEE5

My Father, the BTK Killer

Story: The 2025 documentary tells the true story of Dennis Rader, a family man who secretly lived as the BTK serial killer. Told through his daughter Kerri Rawson’s eyes, it explores her trauma after discovering his crimes.

Cast: Kerri Rawson, Dennis Rader

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: Netflix

Rambo

Story: The Tamil film is a sports action drama about a fearless kickboxer whose life is transformed after helping a woman. His act of kindness drags him into a dangerous conflict beyond the ring.

Cast: Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, Abhirami

OTT release date: October 10

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Legally Veer

Story: Legally Veer is a Telugu (Hindi-dubbed) legal drama that follows Veer, a struggling lawyer trying to rebuild his career after returning from the US. He takes up a major murder case to prove his skills and fight for justice.

Cast: Reddy Veer, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Priyanka Rewri

OTT release date: October 10