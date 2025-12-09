New OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Kaantha, Superman, Man vs Baby, Single Papa and more

OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like ZEE5, Apple TV, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Real Kashmir Football Club

Language: Hindi

Plot: This is a sports drama about two men who start the first professional football club in Kashmir. It follows journalist Sohail and businessman Shirish. They fight tough social and local challenges to build a team that brings hope and unity.

Cast: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, Abhishant Rana

Genre: Sports Drama

OTT release: SonyLIV

Release Date: 9 December

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Language: English

Plot: The docuseries follows Simon Cowell as he tries to create a new global boy band. He holds open auditions, group training and a debut single launch. It showcases behind-the-scenes work, as well as rare moments from his personal life.

Genre: Documentary

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 10 December

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

Language: English

Plot: Season 2 follows Percy as he tries to save Camp Half-Blood by finding the Golden Fleece in the dangerous Sea of Monsters. He also sets out to rescue Grover, who is held by the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 10 December

Merv

Language: English

Plot: After the breakup, Merv falls into depression, which even affects the dog’s routine. Russ takes him from cold Minnesota to a sunny Florida beach. Anna thinks Merv needs them together. As Merv brightens, the trip forces Russ and Anna to face old feelings again.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Zooey Deschanel, Patricia Heaton

Genre: Romantic Comedy

OTT release: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 10 December

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 2)

Language: English

Plot: Lara Croft begins a global mission to recover stolen African Orisha masks that hold dangerous mystical power. A billionaire plans to use them while “playing god”. Lara teams up with her friend Sam to stop him.

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado

Genre: Animation Action

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 11 December

Superman

Language: English

Plot: The 2025 Superman film follows Clark Kent as he navigates balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his life in Smallville. Public doubt grows after his global actions, which let Lex Luthor frame him using an armoured clone.

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

Genre: Superhero, Action

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 11 December

Man vs Baby

Language: English

Plot: The four-episode web series follows Trevor Bingley. He leaves housesitting for a calmer caretaker job. But, he accepts a tempting Christmas offer to watch a luxury London penthouse. When a baby from the school play is left with him, he must balance high-end property care with chaotic childcare.

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor, Claudie Blakley

Genre: Comedy

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 11 December

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Language: English

Plot: The film follows detective Benoit Blanc as he probes an impossible murder in a locked room inside a small Catholic church in upstate New York. Monsignor Wicks is found dead during Easter service. Blanc studies a secretive parish, hidden motives and rising tensions.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Cailee Spaeny

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 12 December

Single Papa

Language: Hindi

Plot: Single Papa follows Gaurav, a newly-divorced man-child. He shocks his family by choosing to adopt a baby. The web series mixes chaos, humour and emotion as he learns responsibility.

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa

Genre: Comedy, Drama

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 12 December

Saali Mohabbat

Language: Hindi

Plot: This movie, directed by Tisca Chopra, is about a small-town housewife, who is shattered when her husband and cousin are found dead. Local cop Ratan begins to suspect that she is involved. It pulls both of them into a tense cat and mouse chase.

Cast: Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Drama, Thriller

OTT release: ZEE5

Release Date: 12 December

Kaantha

Language: Telugu

Plot: Kaantha is a period crime mystery set in 1950s Madras. A famed director and his former protege clash over a revived women-centric film. Their fight for creative control turns bitter. A murder on set brings a police probe that blurs reel and real.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse

Genre: Period Drama Thriller

OTT release: Netflix

Release Date: 12 December

F1

Language: English

Plot: F1 follows retired driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to racing to save a failing team. He partners with rookie Joshua Pearce. They learn teamwork through pressure and conflict.

Cast: Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris

Genre: Sports Drama Action

OTT release: Apple TV

Release Date: 12 December

3 Roses (Season 2)

Language: Telugu

Plot: Season 2 begins right after the girls face major turning points. Ritu tries to balance her career and love. Jaanu deals with the fallout of choosing independence over a safe match. Vicky handles new hurdles after a bold decision.

Cast: Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra

Genre: Comedy Drama

OTT release: Aha

Release Date: 12 December

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Language: Hindi

Plot: This is a Hindi comedy drama set over one chaotic day in Delhi. Writer Bani Ahmed races to finish a key job application. Her flat turns into a noisy reunion filled with relatives, old tensions, interfaith concerns and emotional demands.

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha

Genre: Comedy Drama

OTT release: JioHotstar

Release Date: 12 December

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show

Language: English

Plot: This is a concert documentary film capturing the final performance of the landmark Eras Tour. The film is structured chronologically through the various "eras" of Taylor Swift’s music career.

Cast: Taylor Swift

Genre: Concert Film

OTT release: JioHotstar