New OTT Releases Today, Friday Oct 2: Pooja Meri Jaan, Kill Jackie, Schumacher '94 and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: From Mrunal Thakur’s Pooja Meri Jaan to Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Kill Jackie, several new movies, documentaries and series are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play and Apple TV+ from October 2. Check the full list of titles to watch this weekend.

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Pooja Meri Jaan Plot: The story follows Pooja (Mrunal Thakur), whose life changes forever after she turns down her friend Aniket (Vikram Singh Chauhan)'s advances. After Aniket's death, Pooja is blamed for it and lawyer Sana (Huma Qureshi) takes the case to defend her. The movie explores issues including obsession, rejection, harassment and the pressure women face in society.

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Huma Qureshi

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: ZEE5 Doing Life Plot: Written and directed by Tyler Perry, this gritty drama follows Anika (Naomi Baker), a single mother and former prison officer trying to keep her family together. She starts writing to Carousel (Jay Reeves), an inmate serving a prison sentence, and their letters lead to an unexpected bond filled with love, hope and second chances.

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Cast: Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: Netflix Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend Plot: This documentary takes viewers through Michael Schumacher's historic 1994 F1 season, including the victories that changed the sport and his first World Championship. It also looks at the scandals that rattled the sport and some of the tragic accidents that occurred that year.

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Cast: Michael Schumacher

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: Netflix Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend Plot: Set in 1950s Hong Kong, the movie follows Ip Man (Dennis To), a former policeman who opens a Kung Fu school to teach the discipline to young people. When a Western boxing gym threatens local kung fu traditions and frames him for murder, Ip Man steps in to protect the martial arts community and seek justice.

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Cast: Dennis To

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play Kill Jackie Plot: This eight-episode revenge thriller follows Jackie Price (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a former international drug smuggler who has lived a quiet life for two decades as a fine art dealer. Her peaceful life changes when seven top assassins are hired to kill her. Jackie begins tracking them down one by one while discovering hidden truths about her past. The series is based on Nick Harkaway's novel The Price You Pay.

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Cast: Catherine Zeta-Jones

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: Prime Video The Last First: Winter K2 Plot: Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the documentary follows the 2020–2021 race to climb K2 in winter for the first time. It features climbers including John Snorri, Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara and Nirmal Purja, while highlighting the risks, competition and challenges of the historic climb.

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Cast: John Snorri, Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara, Nirmal Purja

OTT release date: October 2

OTT platform: Apple TV+ Tracker Season 4 Plot: The action drama follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) as he takes on new cases while travelling in his RV. The season focuses on new investigations while also exploring Mel Day's past and her mother's unsolved murder. As Colter helps uncover the truth, Russell Shaw returns to assist with the case.

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Cast: Justin Hartley

OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform: JioHotstar Marshals Season 2 Plot: The Yellowstone spin-off follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he leads a US Marshals team dealing with new threats in Montana. The season centres around the fight for East Camp, while Kayce deals with the loss of his wife. Meanwhile, Pete “Cal” Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) faces major health issues and personal struggles, while a new prosecutor adds more pressure on the team.

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Cast: Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green

OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform: JioHotstar Aoashi Season 2 Plot: The Japanese anime, directed by Kazuki Yokoyama, follows Ashito Aoi as he continues his football journey with Tokyo City Esperion's A-team. As he switches to being a defender, Ashito works on improving his skills and using his special ability to read the field while facing tougher opponents.

Cast: Ashito Aoi

OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform: Netflix Blue Box Season 2 Plot: The Japanese romantic sports anime follows Taiki, a badminton player whose bond with basketball star Chinatsu grows during the winter tournament. The season also introduces Yumeka Goto, Chinatsu's former teammate, adding a new turn to their story.

Cast: Taiki, Chinatsu, Yumeka Goto

OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform: Netflix #Love Plot: Tara and Matthew (Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das) are two dating-app rivals who debate what makes a relationship successful: chemistry or compatibility. To resolve their disagreement, they agree to participate in a 60-day dating experiment. As the challenge progresses and they grow closer, the line between the experiment and genuine feelings begins to blur.

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Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das

OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform: Netflix

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.