New Paranormal Activity film underway with James Wan as producer

Los Angeles [US], December 4 (ANI): A new chapter of the iconic horror franchise 'Paranormal Activity' is officially in the works, with celebrated filmmaker James Wan joining the project as producer. Known for creating modern horror staples such as 'The Conjuring' and 'Insidious', Wan will now help steer one of the most influential found-footage franchises of the 21st century, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The move comes after the merger of Wan's Atomic Monster with Jason Blum's Blumhouse, the production banner behind the original 2007 breakout hit. Paramount has boarded the upcoming feature as a partner to co-finance, co-produce and distribute the film. Oren Peli, the creator of the first 'Paranormal Activity' -- a micro-budget movie that earned USD 194.2 million globally -- will also produce through Solana Films. Blum will produce as well, with the project said to be a top priority for both Paramount and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

"I've been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise," said Wan, as quoted by the outlet.

Advertisement

The original 'Paranormal Activity', famously produced for just USD 15,000, became one of the most profitable films ever made and played a major role in launching Blumhouse into a leading force in Hollywood horror.

"Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster," Blum said, adding that the team is prepared to invest more this time around. "One thing will remain the same -- do not see it alone." He also thanked Paramount executives Josh Greenstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison and Jeff Shell for backing the revival.

The franchise has so far produced seven films, including 'Paranormal Activity 2', 'Paranormal Activity 3', 'Paranormal Activity 4', 'The Marked Ones', 'The Ghost Dimension', and the most recent instalment, 'Next of Kin', released in 2021.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to reignite the iconic Paranormal Activity franchise with two of the horror genre's most visionary talents, James and Jason," said Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg. Jason's role in shaping this franchise into a global cultural touchstone, together with James' singular taste and track record for innovative storytelling, sets the stage for a thrilling new chapter," as per The Hollywood Reporter.