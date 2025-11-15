New parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate arrival of baby girl on wedding anniversary: ‘We are over the moon’

New parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of baby girl on November 15 on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared the news about their daughter's birth through an Instagram post.

The caption to the post states, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.” Sharing the memorable moment with fans through a joint post, they attached a postcard that said, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.”

Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for the new parents from the Bollywood industry as soon as the announcement went live.

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations, you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood."

Congratulating the couple Sophie Choudry stated, "Huge congratulations, you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless."