New parents Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani exit hospital with daughter, head to nanis house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who earlier this week announced the birth of their baby girl stepped out with their daughter for the first time on Friday.

After Kiara got discharged from hospital, the couple headed to the actress's mother's residence to seek blessings for the little one.

Visuals showed Kiara and Sidharth's car entering the building where her mother lives in Mumbai. The couple have however, managed to keep things out of media attention.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple issued a joint statement, urging the media to respect their privacy.

"We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private," the statement read.

Kiara and Sidharth specifically highlighted a "No Photos, Only Blessings" request. The couple even distributed sweets among the media personnel assembled outside the hospital.

On Wednesday, the couple announced the news of their daughter's arrival. The newbie parents wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl." The news sparked a wave of joy among their fans and friends alike.

Several industry people extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple and their daughter.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a grand ceremony in February 2023. Their love story began on the sets of the film 'Shershaah'. In February this year, they announced Kiara's pregnancy, with the actress debuting her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025.

From being lovers to becoming parents, the couple has always kept low about their personal lives. Their recent plea to respect their privacy adds them to the list of many celebrities who have prioritised keeping their children away from media exposure. (ANI)