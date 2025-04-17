New reality show offers Indians to travel to Space in Blue Origin’s rocket; here’s what we know so far

A new reality show – Race to Space – is offering one lucky Indian citizen the chance to travel to space in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, which has been developed for space tourism.

This comes after the all-female crew, including Katy Perry, made an 11-minute flight to space in the spaceflight.

According to a media statement, producing firm Banijay Asia is partnering with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) to create the groundbreaking reality show that will select one ordinary individual to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to space.

Banijay Asia said Race to Space will showcase a competitive format.

Participants from across India will be offered a chance to travel on Blue Origin's rocket, joining the growing list of pioneers who have reached space.

Banijay Asia said its collaboration with SERA will ensure that this unique experience is accessible to ordinary Indians. “This will democratise space travel in India and mark a historic moment in India’s journey in space exploration,” it read.

The all-female crew visits space in Blue Origin rocket On April 14, Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to Earth, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

Before this, Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova - the first woman in space - orbited Earth during a nearly three-day solo flight in 1963.

This six-person crew had travelled to the edge of space, where they experienced a brief period of weightlessness before returning to Earth in a flight lasting around 11 minutes.

The crew also included Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

How much does an 11-minute trip to space cost? Blue Origin does not disclose the average cost of a seat on one of its rockets.

On its website, the company says potential passengers have to pay $150,000 in the form of a refundable deposit to start the “order process”.

In 2021, the company revealed the highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft was $28 million. That same year, Star Trek actor William Shatner flew free of charge as a guest of Blue Origin.

In 2018, Reuters reported the company was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride.

Blue Origin says on its website it aims to radically reduce the cost of access to space, with its rockets designed for reusability.