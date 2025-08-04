New Spider-Man suit in Brand New Day revealed: Tom Holland’s most comic-accurate look yet

Leaked images and videos from the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ have offered fans the clearest look yet at Tom Holland’s new suit and mask for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

Advertisement

The photos, circulating online through accounts such as @UnBoxPHD and @jamieg1510, show Holland filming a major action sequence atop a tank in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit in Brand New Day draws from comic roots in leaked set images The new design showcases a red-and-blue colour scheme with raised webbing and a more matte finish, strongly echoing the final swing suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Particularly striking is the updated mask, which features larger, expressive lenses inspired by the classic artwork of Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. “The back logo is identical to the one seen at the end of No Way Home.” This version notably lacks Stark Tech but retains the dynamic moving lenses.

Advertisement

Many fans have noted that the suit blends stylistic cues from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Holland himself—making it possibly the most comic-accurate Spider-Man costume seen in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's rumoured plotline Footage from the set also captures Holland rehearsing a stunt in which Spider-Man jumps onto the tank. Rumours suggest that Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, is inside during the sequence. A possible synopsis hints that the film follows Peter Parker living under the radar until a new threat connected to Mister Negative emerges.

As tensions rise, he faces off with both The Punisher and the Hulk before eventually joining forces with them to confront a larger villain.

The leaks have already sparked buzz among fans, eager to see how this new chapter expands the MCU’s Spider-Man mythology.