New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series online; Mowgli, Love Beyond Wicket, Eko and more

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Sun NXT, JioHotstar, ETV Win, Saina Play, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: The story takes place in a dense forest. A tribal youth raised in the wild falls in love with a hearing-challenged junior artist. Their unusual relationship is threatened by a cruel forest officer.
Language: Telugu
Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar
Genre: Romantic, Action Drama
OTT platform: ETV Win
Release Date: 1 January 2026
The film is a romantic thriller, where a strong love story slowly turns dark. Hidden secrets from the past create tension and danger. It pulls a couple into a web of lies.
Language: Telugu
Cast: Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, Naresh
Genre: Romantic Thriller
OTT platform: ZEE5
Release Date: 2 January 2026
Plot: In this web series, Rangan lives with regret from a cricket career that never took off. He gets a second chance when he must train a group of misfit players at Muthu Nagar Cricket Academy. As he rebuilds them, he must also rebuild himself.
Language: Tamil
Cast: Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan
Genre: Sports Drama
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 1 January 2026
Plot: Set in the wild hills of Kaattukunnu, the story follows the disappearance of Kuriachan, a feared dog breeder and outlaw. As his wife and caretaker search for him, people with secret motives arrive. The film mixes folklore, old history and hidden grudges in a tense mystery.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu
Genre: Mystery Thriller
OTT platform: Netflix
Release Date: 31 December 2025
Plot: Arjun is heartbroken after mistaking friendship for love. He tries to end his life. Yama, the god of death, appears and stops him. Instead of taking him away, Yama guides him through a funny yet emotional journey.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Lukman Avaran, Drishya Regunath, Manohari Joy
Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama / Fantasy
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 26, 2025
Plot: Vinod is a quiet town-planning clerk whose life collapses after a night of food poisoning and a missing pair of trousers. When a video of the incident goes viral, his engagement is threatened. With his cousin Vyshakh, he fights a careless bureaucracy and online ‘justice’.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar, Joemon Jyothir
Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama
OTT platform: Saina Play
Release Date: 29 December 2025
Plot: The story follows Anish and Anjana, college sweethearts who meet again for one night after years apart. With one married and the other set to leave India, they revisit old emotions and regrets.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu
Genre: Romantic Drama
OTT platform: Sun NXT
Release Date: 31 December 2025
Here's another upcoming OTT release in January 2026. The OTT release date, however, has not been revealed:
Plot: The story follows a dedicated police officer investigating several old cases that suddenly reopen in a small town in Kerala. As he searches for answers, he faces internal police politics and rising mental pressure.
Language: Malayalam
Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Malavika Menon
Genre: Investigative Thriller
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: January 2026
