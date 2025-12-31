New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movies, web series online; Mowgli, Love Beyond Wicket, Eko and more

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Sun NXT, JioHotstar, ETV Win, Saina Play, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix and SonyLIV. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Mowgli

Plot: The story takes place in a dense forest. A tribal youth raised in the wild falls in love with a hearing-challenged junior artist. Their unusual relationship is threatened by a cruel forest officer.

Advertisement

Language: Telugu

Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar

Genre: Romantic, Action Drama

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release Date: 1 January 2026

Beauty

The film is a romantic thriller, where a strong love story slowly turns dark. Hidden secrets from the past create tension and danger. It pulls a couple into a web of lies.

Advertisement

Language: Telugu

Cast: Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, Naresh

Genre: Romantic Thriller

OTT platform: ZEE5

Release Date: 2 January 2026

Love Beyond Wicket (LBW)

Plot: In this web series, Rangan lives with regret from a cricket career that never took off. He gets a second chance when he must train a group of misfit players at Muthu Nagar Cricket Academy. As he rebuilds them, he must also rebuild himself.

Advertisement

Language: Tamil

Cast: Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan

Genre: Sports Drama

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: 1 January 2026

Eko

Plot: Set in the wild hills of Kaattukunnu, the story follows the disappearance of Kuriachan, a feared dog breeder and outlaw. As his wife and caretaker search for him, people with secret motives arrive. The film mixes folklore, old history and hidden grudges in a tense mystery.

Advertisement

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu

Genre: Mystery Thriller

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: 31 December 2025

Athi Bheekara Kaamukan

Plot: Arjun is heartbroken after mistaking friendship for love. He tries to end his life. Yama, the god of death, appears and stops him. Instead of taking him away, Yama guides him through a funny yet emotional journey.

Advertisement

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Lukman Avaran, Drishya Regunath, Manohari Joy

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama / Fantasy

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 26, 2025

Innocent

Plot: Vinod is a quiet town-planning clerk whose life collapses after a night of food poisoning and a missing pair of trousers. When a video of the incident goes viral, his engagement is threatened. With his cousin Vyshakh, he fights a careless bureaucracy and online ‘justice’.

Advertisement

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar, Joemon Jyothir

Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama

OTT platform: Saina Play

Release Date: 29 December 2025

Ithiri Neram

Plot: The story follows Anish and Anjana, college sweethearts who meet again for one night after years apart. With one married and the other set to leave India, they revisit old emotions and regrets.

Advertisement

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu

Genre: Romantic Drama

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: 31 December 2025

Here's another upcoming OTT release in January 2026. The OTT release date, however, has not been revealed:

Kalamkaval

Plot: The story follows a dedicated police officer investigating several old cases that suddenly reopen in a small town in Kerala. As he searches for answers, he faces internal police politics and rising mental pressure.

Advertisement

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Malavika Menon

Genre: Investigative Thriller

OTT platform: SonyLIV