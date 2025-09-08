New York’s Cassie Donegan wins Miss America 2026 title, takes home $50,000 scholarship

Cassie Donegan is the new Miss America. According to People, the 27-year-old from New York won the crown on Sunday, September 7. The ceremony took place at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida. The event stretched across two days and brought together 52 contestants from every state. Donegan topped the field, finishing ahead of first runner-up Sadie Schiermeyer of Texas and second runner-up Paris Richardson of Florida.

Along with the crown and sash, Donegan also walked away with a $50,000 tuition scholarship, according to People. The honor was passed down to her by Miss America 2025, Abbie Stockard of Alabama.

A crowded weekend of competition The pageant schedule packed in all the staples - talent, evening wear, and interview rounds. Each state had a representative, which made for a busy, competitive lineup.

Donegan stood out in the areas judges watch closely. She is a trained singer and, as People noted, she won the talent award for her vocal performance. Her interview answers also drew attention, helping her edge past the field.

Donegan’s answer draws cheers In the final round, each contestant faced a quick question on stage. Donegan’s was about self-expression and professional standards.

"I believe that being true to yourself 100 per cent is the most important thing that you can do, and if that includes your self-expression through piercings or tattoos, then 100 per cent do it," she said. "I think that no one has the right to tell you what you can do with your own body. This is your vessel, and you should be able to walk around proudly in it," she added.

The audience cheered the response. Donegan then smiled and added a lighter touch: “I, myself, walk around in what my siblings love to call 'grandma chic,' and I think that's great.”

What’s ahead As People highlighted, the win puts New York back in the Miss America spotlight. Donegan now begins a year of appearances, advocacy, and the public role that comes with the crown. The scholarship gives her financial support. The title gives her a platform.

FAQs Who won Miss America 2026? Cassie Donegan from New York won the Miss America 2026 title.

Where was Miss America 2026 held? The competition took place at Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida.

What scholarship did the winner receive? Cassie Donegan received a $50,000 tuition scholarship.