Next ‘BioShock’ Game Changes Leaders After Development Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is overhauling parts of the next BioShock game and shaking up management after senior executives expressed they were unhappy with its development, according to people familiar with the situation.

The new BioShock, which is being produced by Cloud Chamber, recently failed a review by executives at 2K Games, the publishing subsidiary of Take-Two, said the people, who weren’t authorized to discuss private information and asked not to be identified. The game’s narrative was identified as an area that was particularly in need of improvement and will be revamped in the coming months, the people said.

2K Games subsequently ousted studio head Kelley Gilmore and moved creative director Hogarth de la Plante to a publishing role. In a recent all-hands meeting, Cloud Chamber staff were told that the company needs to become more agile and efficient, leading to worries that layoffs may follow, the people said.

“We are working hard to set BioShock up for the best possible future,” 2K Games said in a statement in response to questions from Bloomberg. “Right now, we have a good game, but we are committed to delivering a great one. We are working closely with leadership at the studio to define this path.”

A spokesperson confirmed the leadership change and added that the company is “fully committed to ensuring we deliver a BioShock game that exceeds the lofty expectations of our fans.”

BioShock is one of the most successful franchises in gaming, with more than 43 million copies sold across three games. But 2K Games hasn’t released a new entry in the series since 2013’s BioShock Infinite. The fourth BioShock has been in development for more than a decade and has shifted between multiple studios.

In 2019, Take-Two announced that the new BioShock game was in development at Cloud Chamber, which has branches in Novato, California, and in Montreal, but the company has remained quiet about the game since then.

2K Games was also developing a remake of the first BioShock game, but that was shelved earlier this year, according to people familiar with the plans.

