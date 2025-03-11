Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan opened up about his expectations from the next James Bond. He told The Telegraph that it’s “a given” that a British actor should take up the 007 role ahead. His views arrive after Amazon MGM Studios took over the legendary franchise.

Pierce Brosnan on James Bond Commenting on Amazon MGM’s new control of the franchise, Brosnan admitted that it “does come with a certain lament.”

Pierce Brosnan played Bond from 1995 to 2002 before British actor Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006. Craig was the last actor as the character in 2021.

Notably, Brosnan is the only non-British actors to play James Bond. He is Irish, and George Lazenby, an Australian.

In 2022, Amazon bought MGM for 8.5 billion dollars and acquired more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows which also included the rights to distribute all of the James Bond films.

“I hope Amazon handles James Bond with dignity and respect” Although many on the internet were not pleased with the overtake, Brosnan, during the interview, called it “the right decision for Barbara and Michael." “It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect,” he also said.

“History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael. That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant (for) six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength…You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well," he added.

Who will be the next James Bond? Meanwhile, British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, Josh O'Connor, Joe Alwyn, Theo James, and Idris Elba are all rumored to play Bond next, as per multiple news reports.

While Amazon MGM acquired complete creative control of the James Bond franchise, the original franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli still remain as co-owners.

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, was quoted by the People.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world," he added.

"With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future," Wilson said.