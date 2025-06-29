Nicholas Hoult reveals he auditioned for Superman first, but realised David Corenswet 'was perfect' to be the superhero

As anticipation builds for the release of Superman on July 11, actor Nicholas Hoult has shared a candid and humorous account of his audition experience for the titular role, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the casting process that eventually saw David Corenswet don the iconic cape.

Speaking at Jimmy Kimmel with guest host Diego Luna, Hoult confirmed, “This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman,” and added that Corenswet had auditioned on the “same day” and even crossed paths on the studio lot.

Nicholas Hoult Reveals How He Eyed the Role of Superman First Hoult recounted the moment in vivid detail. “I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, ‘Yeah, not bad. OK,’ And I walked around the corner, and there was lots of shadows on the studio lot and then one ray of sunshine,” he said.

“David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, charging up from the sun like Superman does, getting his power,” the Nosferatu actor added.

Describing the moment with admiration, Hoult continued, “I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, ‘Goddamn, he’s about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline.’ And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, ‘His hands are a bit bigger than me.’ And then he spoke, and I was like, ‘Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.’ And in that moment, whilst we were shaking hands, I was like, ‘I’d be happy if this guy was Superman. I was like, ‘You’re perfect for it.’”

Corenswet, who ultimately secured the role of Superman, returned the compliment. “I admired Nick as an actor for a long time,” he said. “Getting to meet him when we were both dressed as Clark Kent was a bit weird but wonderful.”

The casting decision ultimately saw Hoult take on the role of Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch-nemesis. Corenswet admitted he was thrilled upon learning the news. “The day that I found out that he had agreed to play Lex Luthor, I thought, ‘This may be the best thing that happens to this film because a superhero is only as interesting as their villain.’”

Directed by James Gunn and also starring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman is slated for global release on July 11, marking the first instalment in the rebooted DC Universe.