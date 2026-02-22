Nick Jonas begins filming for Jumanji 3

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Nick Jonas is officially back in the jungle. The singer-actor has returned to the set of the upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel, confirming his comeback as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough in the next instalment of the blockbuster franchise, currently slated for a December 11, 2026, global theatrical release.

Jonas shared the update with fans through an Instagram Reel, announcing his return to the action-adventure series.

Captioning the post, "We are so back. Jumanji round 3," he expressed his excitement about stepping once again into the role of the skilled pilot avatar.

His wife and actor Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, writing, "Let's go."

The new film, tentatively referred to as Jumanji 3 (and considered the fourth film in the franchise), began production in Los Angeles in November 2025. Filming is currently underway.

Jonas first appeared as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough in the successful revival of the franchise and has since become an integral part of its ensemble cast.

He joins returning co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Earlier this week, Johnson shared an update from the set, marking the completion of Danny DeVito's scenes with a tribute posted on February 17, 2026.

Jonas' return to 'Jumanji' follows a busy start to 2026. The musician recently released his solo album 'Sunday Best' on February 6, marking a significant milestone in his music career.

'Sunday Best' is Nick Jonas's fifth solo studio album. Described as his most "honest and introspective" work to date, as per Billboard, the 37-minute project reflects his life as a husband to Priyanka Chopra and a father to their daughter, Malti.

The album focuses on family, love, faith, and his 20-year journey living with Type 1 diabetes. The cover art even features his Dexcom G7 glucose monitor as a symbol of transparency.