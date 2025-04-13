Nick Jonas calls it ‘scary’ to imagine daughter Malti entering the industry: ‘Priyanka and I have talked about it a lot’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are among the most popular celebs back in the US and India respectively. It is natural for them to have thoughts about the possibility of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas joining the entertainment industry. Talking about it, Nick recently called it scary owing to his and Priyanka's experience.

Nick and Priyanka became parents, welcoming their daughter Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.

Will Malti join the entertainment industry? Nick Jonas recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he was asked about the idea of allowing kids to join the showbiz industry early. While Kelly who started her career at 19, expressed her concerns in the matter, Nick said it will be up to Malti in future.

Nick Jonas said, “We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It's also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career.”

“Your one job in life is to protect your kids, but it's also to let them fly and live their life. So anyway, she's singing a ton and I'm like, ‘Uh-oh’," he also added.

Nick and Priyanka Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony, both in India.

The couple is living in LA with their daughter Malti.

Priyanka on creating safe space for Malti Not just Nick, Priyanka is also very protective of Malti as any mother should be.

Talking about her daughter, Priyanka had told India Today, "I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. And that's how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I'm your safe space. That's what I want to be for Malti, her safe space and let her do whatever she wants.”

