Nick Jonas dances to Dhurandhar track; Ranveer Singh drops ‘Jiju’ comment

The Dhurandhar craze is clearly travelling beyond Indian borders. Pop star Nick Jonas has revealed that a song from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller has become his new pre-show hype anthem.

On Friday, Nick shared a short video on Instagram of himself vibing to the Hindi track Shararat, with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas joining in the background. Captioning the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

The energetic dance number is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The song features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza in the film.

Nick’s reel quickly grabbed attention online, especially among Indian fans, given his marriage to actor Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post, commenting, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE,” sending fans into a frenzy.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet reacts to the viral reel Social media users were quick to anoint Nick as “National Jiju” once again. “National Jiju for a reason,” wrote one user, while another joked, “Not National Jiju doing the same step he said works for any Indian song.” “New Nick unlocked,” read another comment.

“Need a pre show playlist immediately,” a user wrote.

“This means way too much to me,” the fifth wrote on Instagram.

Several brands also jumped in and commented on the now-viral reel. Spotify India asked Jonas, “Hey Jiju, can we get your pre show hype playlist please?”

This is not the first time Nick Jonas has shown love for Hindi film music. Earlier, he shared that he listens to Aavan Jaavan from War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, before going on stage, calling it his tour hype song.

Nick is part of the Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Joe and Nick—who rose to global fame in the mid-2000s before reuniting in 2019. The band is set to mark its 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour, beginning in New Jersey in August and concluding in New York in December.

About Dhurandhar Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film follows an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang.