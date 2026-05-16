Nickelodeon renews ‘PAW Patrol’ spinoff ‘Rubble & Crew’ for two more seasons

Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment are expanding the “PAW Patrol” universe once again, officially renewing hit preschool series Rubble & Crew for two additional seasons as the long-running children’s franchise continues to dominate global preschool television.
The renewal, announced this week, will see the construction-themed animated series return for Seasons 5 and 6, with both instalments consisting of 26 episodes each. The announcement was made alongside a broader renewal for flagship series PAW Patrol, which has also secured two more seasons.
Originally launched in 2023, “Rubble & Crew” centres on Rubble, the construction pup first introduced in “PAW Patrol”, as he leads a team of builders in the town of Builder Cove. The spin-off quickly emerged as one of Nickelodeon’s strongest-performing preschool properties, capitalising on the enormous popularity of the original franchise, which debuted in 2013 and has since evolved into one of the world’s most commercially successful children’s entertainment brands.
According to details released alongside the renewal, the upcoming seasons will introduce a new creative direction for the series. The construction team is expected to transition from building projects to demolition-focused adventures, with the characters reportedly becoming the “Wrecking Crew” in future episodes.
New episodes of “Rubble & Crew” are scheduled to premiere this summer on Nickelodeon, with Season 5 expected to begin airing in July.
The new run will follow additional episodes from “PAW Patrol”, which returns in June with fresh storylines tied to dinosaur-themed adventures and expanded rescue missions.
The expansion of the franchise also arrives ahead of the theatrical release of the third “PAW Patrol” feature film, “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”, which is due to arrive in cinemas later this year. The film continues Spin Master’s strategy of extending the brand beyond television into theatrical releases, streaming content, live events, consumer products and digital media.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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