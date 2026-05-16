Nickelodeon renews ‘PAW Patrol’ spinoff ‘Rubble & Crew’ for two more seasons

Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment are expanding the “PAW Patrol” universe once again, officially renewing hit preschool series Rubble & Crew for two additional seasons as the long-running children’s franchise continues to dominate global preschool television.
The renewal, announced this week, will see the construction-themed animated series return for Seasons 5 and 6, with both instalments consisting of 26 episodes each. The announcement was made alongside a broader renewal for flagship series PAW Patrol, which has also secured two more seasons.
Originally launched in 2023, “Rubble & Crew” centres on Rubble, the construction pup first introduced in “PAW Patrol”, as he leads a team of builders in the town of Builder Cove. The spin-off quickly emerged as one of Nickelodeon’s strongest-performing preschool properties, capitalising on the enormous popularity of the original franchise, which debuted in 2013 and has since evolved into one of the world’s most commercially successful children’s entertainment brands.
According to details released alongside the renewal, the upcoming seasons will introduce a new creative direction for the series. The construction team is expected to transition from building projects to demolition-focused adventures, with the characters reportedly becoming the “Wrecking Crew” in future episodes.
New episodes of “Rubble & Crew” are scheduled to premiere this summer on Nickelodeon, with Season 5 expected to begin airing in July.
The new run will follow additional episodes from “PAW Patrol”, which returns in June with fresh storylines tied to dinosaur-themed adventures and expanded rescue missions.
The expansion of the franchise also arrives ahead of the theatrical release of the third “PAW Patrol” feature film, “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”, which is due to arrive in cinemas later this year. The film continues Spin Master’s strategy of extending the brand beyond television into theatrical releases, streaming content, live events, consumer products and digital media.