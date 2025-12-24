Nicki Minaj’s Instagram vanishes amid Trump support and Heidi N Closet’s dig: Here's what happened

Singer, rapper Nicki Minaj left many surprised with her support towards Trump. While occasionally she was seen praising the US president, recently she attended the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event and sat beside Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, as they discussed many things in an interview format.

AFP reported that Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom. She also added about why she has embraced the conservative movement, highlighting her support for Trump.

Nicki Minaj lost followers after interview with Erika Kirk at TPUSA? Multiple reports claim that Nicki Minaj lost out on about 10 million followers after her TPUSA stint in Phoenix, Arizona. While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, her Instagram account is no longer visible on the photo-sharing app.

Nicki Minaj Instagram account Her official Instagram account with the handle @nickiminaj, is no longer available. She has seemingly deleted or deactivated her Meta account.

While she has seemingly lost many followers on Instagram, no official record has confirmed that Nicki Minaj lost out on 10 million followers.

According to Fox News's legal analyst Emily Compagno, the Anaconda singer "may have lost followers on social media, but she has gained the respect of many."

Hindustan Times reported that Nicki Minaj had about 223.8 million followers on Instagram as of December 2025. Her follower count was 227.5 million in November 2025. If true, she recorded a slight dip in followers. Notably, she had 223.9 million followers in October 2025.

While she remains absent on Instagram, Nicki Minaj is currently on X, formerly Twitter.

Nicki Minaj vs Heidi N Closet After her interview with Erika Kirk, drag queen Heidi N Closet took a dig at her. She called her “MAGA Minaj” in a now viral post.

Heidi N Closet wrote, “MAGA Minaj so it was more then just my hair and makeup you hated @NICKIMINAJ.” In reply, Minaj remained unfazed as she pointed out the grammatical error in the post.

She responded with “than” against Heidi’s use of “then.”

See post:

Later on Tuesday, Heidi N Closet once again took an indirect jibe at her. Without naming her, she wrote, "The mug and hair was a chop that day I can admit that!!” Heidi wrote. “However something I can say is I never have nor will stand with pedos.”

View full Image Heidi N Closet seemingly posted for Nicki Minaj over political views. ( X )

For the unversed, Nicky Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty and brother Jelani Maraj have prior rape convictions involving minor girls.

Amber Rose supports Nicki Minaj over political stance Meanwhile, Amber Rose has extended her support to Nicki Minaj amid the social media backlash.

Talking to TMZ, Rose said, "I think she did a great job, an amazing job. We live in a free country. She has a right to her own political opinion just like everyone else does.”

"She didn’t say anything wrong,” she added. “She didn’t say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all. Why do people think anyone over there is homophobic? I’m not homophobic, my assistant has been with me for 11 years; he’s Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friend — so does Nicki.”

She also said, “I don’t know why people twist our words or think because we endorse Trump that we just hate gay people and trans people. That’s just not true.”

Nicki Minaj recently came out in support of Christians in Nigeria.

Not just Trump, she has also praised JD Vance several times in the past.