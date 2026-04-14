Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood to host SNL UK's next two episodes

The UK version of the long-running sketch comedy format Saturday Night Live is set to return with two high-profile hosts leading its upcoming episodes.
Actors Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood have been confirmed as hosts for separate episodes of SNL UK, marking a key moment in the relaunch of the British edition of the globally recognised comedy franchise.
Coughlan, widely known for her roles in Bridgerton and Derry Girls, will front one of the early episodes. Wood, who gained recognition through Sex Education and subsequent film and television work, will take on hosting duties in another instalment.
Both actors bring strong television credentials and a growing international audience, which producers are expected to leverage as the show builds momentum.
The upcoming episodes will also feature live musical performances, continuing a tradition central to the original American format. Rock band Foo Fighters are among the acts confirmed to appear, signalling an effort to combine mainstream appeal with established global talent. Additional performers, including rapper Meek Mill, are also expected to be part of the line-up.
The return of SNL UK comes as part of a broader attempt to adapt the long-running American series for British audiences while maintaining its core structure. The format typically combines live sketch comedy, celebrity hosts, and musical guests, with scripts often responding to current events, politics, and popular culture.
Industry reports suggest that the producers are aiming to strike a balance between the sharp, fast-paced style of the original Saturday Night Live and a distinctly British comedic voice. Previous attempts to localise the format have had mixed success, making this relaunch a closely watched project within the television industry.
Coughlan and Wood’s involvement is seen as a strategic move to attract younger viewers and fans of contemporary streaming hits. Both actors have built strong followings through recent projects, and their presence is expected to draw attention to the new series during its early run.
The inclusion of internationally recognised music acts further indicates that the show is positioning itself as a major entertainment platform rather than a niche comedy experiment.
By combining well-known hosts with high-profile performers, SNL UK appears to be targeting a broad audience across both traditional television and digital platforms.
Broadcast details, including exact air dates and additional guest announcements, are expected to be released in the coming weeks as the show prepares for its return.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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