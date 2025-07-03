Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong open up about Nine Perfect Strangers closure, hint at season 3

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): As the curtains fell on the season 2 finale of Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers', the complex arcs of its eclectic ensemble cast found a semblance of closure, particularly for Nicole Kidman's character, Masha Dmitrichenko, and Mark Strong's portrayal of billionaire David Sharpe.

Set against the backdrop of Masha's healing retreat in the Austrian Alps, the season finale delves deep into unresolved traumas and bittersweet reconciliations, all with the help of Masha's unconventional and psychedelic therapeutic methods.

Following the intense emotional journey, several key characters experienced pivotal transformations.

Wolfie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Tina (King Princess) parted ways, but Tina rediscovered her passion for playing the piano.

Former children's TV host Brian (Murray Bartlett) took the crucial step of parting with the puppet that tied him to his past, while forming a heartfelt friendship with Agnes (Dolly de Leon), a compassionate former nun.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Christine Baranski) and her daughter Imogen (Annie Murphy) reconciled, and Imogen set her sights on a promising future with wealthy businessman Peter (Henry Golding).

But perhaps the most tumultuous relationship was between Masha and David. The tension between them culminated in a dramatic finale, with Masha revealing a shocking truth: her late daughter, Tatiana, was also David's child from a past affair.

For Masha, this confession marked a crucial step in her healing process.

The finale takes a dramatic turn when Masha reveals that David was brought to the retreat for a very specific reason, that is to confront his past and the people he has wronged.

"It's a fascinating premise that Masha has arranged this group of people knowing that all of them, as you find out in the final episode, have been affected by this guy," Strong said in an interview, hinting at the intricate connections that bind the characters, as quoted by Variety.

In a final act of penance, David promises to exit the weapons business, a move that Masha later exposes as a lie.

Masha's response is both defiant and satisfying as she releases an AI-generated video of David making a public confession about his company's future, ensuring a dramatic close to the season in an unexpected setting, a McDonald's restaurant.

In a conversation with Variety, Kidman and Strong shared insights into the making of the season's final scene and their unique on-set experiences.

The final McDonald's scene, which has since become a talking point, was filmed in a real McDonald's restaurant just outside Berlin.

"We were actually there," Kidman confirmed, as quoted by Variety.

Strong added, "Come lunchtime, everybody just tucked into the McDonald's. It's on a kind of estate outside of Berlin, near a motorway. It's a strange location in the middle of nowhere, but apparently, it's a very successful McDonald's."

The actors also discussed the challenges and rewards of filming in the Austrian Alps.

"I was definitely walking barefoot through the snow, and it was beautiful," Strong recalled, describing the breathtaking landscapes that made the performance even more impactful.

For Kidman, the scenery helped elevate her portrayal of Masha. "We were moving around a lot, but we were definitely up in those Austrian Alps," she said, reflecting on the ambitious production schedule.

In a particularly challenging moment, both Kidman and Strong filmed an ice plunge scene, where they had to walk barefoot in snow before plunging into icy water.

Kidman revealed, "Part of the ice plunge is real, but the actual in the water was on a stage because I think we would have died," as quoted by Variety.

Despite the staged water, the actors endured the harsh conditions, with Kidman admitting that walking barefoot in the snow was surprisingly manageable.

The relationship between Masha and David is fraught with tension, but Kidman believes that Masha achieves emotional closure by the season's end.

"Masha is moving through trauma, moving through things. Her heart is in the right place... she wants people to expand their horizons in terms of their emotional landscape." Kidman added that the healing journey for Masha is not about punishment, but change.

For David, Strong's portrayal explored a character initially resistant to growth.

"He's very arrogant and very confident at the beginning... but his journey is that he learns a lot about himself, his relationship with his son, and his relationship with Masha," Strong noted.

The tension culminates in a final confrontation where David must confront his own culpability.

Kidman and Strong's on-screen chemistry, which had been honed in their previous collaboration 'Before I Go to Sleep' (2014), added a layer of ease to their performances.

Kidman admitted that their past experience together made the scenes flow naturally, as she said, "We already had that history... it was easy," as quoted by Variety.

As for a potential third season of 'Nine Perfect Strangers', Kidman and Strong expressed interest but acknowledged the complexities of bringing it to life.