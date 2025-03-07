At 57, this ACTRESS is the highest-paid, earning over $1M per episode. No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney or Scarlett Johansson

Forbes recently released its list of the highest-paid actors of 2024, featuring only three female actors in the top 20. Among them is the highest-paid actress of the year, whose remuneration exceeds $1 million per episode. In fact, she is not from the younger generation of actors but continues to give A-listers like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Scarlett Johansson a run for their money.

highest-paid actress of 2024 The highest-paid actress in the world in 2024 is none other than Nicole Kidman, reported Forbes.

As per the list, Nicole has topped all female actors worldwide in 2024 with earnings of $31 million and a gross of $41 million. While she was eighth in the Forbes list, she was ahead of popular male actors like Will Smith and Adam Sandler.

With her current earnings, Nicole is just slightly behind George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the list.

Nicole Kidman Forbes called Nicole the ‘reigning queen of AMC Theaters’. The report mentioned that Nichole, “has become one of the most bankable stars in the TV miniseries space." Nicole was seen in Netflix's The Perfect Couple, Lioness on Paramount+, and Amazon's Expats in 2024. Reportedly, Nicole as the highest-paid actress of 2024 is charging over $1 Million per episode.

She also had films-- Babygirl and A Family Affair. Interestingly, in both films, she was paired with younger men.

Notably, in 2007, Nicole was declared the world's highest-paid actress after she earned $28 million.

Other richest actors Besides Nicole, the Forbes list also features Mariska Hargitay, 61, and Scarlett Johansson, 40. While Hargitay earned $25 million and a gross of $29 million, Johansson minted $21 million and $25 million gross.

On the other hand, younger actress such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Florence Pugh are missing from the list of most bankable actors.

"Their fees have jumped for future projects, say representatives around Hollywood, and they are among the hardest actors to book right now, but the consensus is that they will need to continue to prove that the success came as a direct result of their billing in order to achieve top earnings in future years," reported Forbes.