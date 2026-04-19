Nicole Kidman recalls learning of mothers death before Venice win, says she didnt know how to 'function'

Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Nicole Kidman has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned of her mother's death just before taking the stage at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, calling it a deeply devastating experience, according to People.

During a conversation with Hoda Kotb at HISTORYTalks in Philadelphia, Kidman recalled that she was on an "enormous high" after winning the Best Actress award for her role in 'Babygirl' when she received the news of her mother Janelle Ann Kidman's passing in September 2024.

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"I was about to go onstage and I found out my mother had died... I went right back to the room in Venice, got into bed and was completely devastated and thought, 'I do not know how I'm gonna move forward or function now,'" she said.

The actor shared that she attempted to leave Venice in the middle of the night to be with her family but found herself unable to go through with it. "I remember getting into a boat... trying to find my way to the airport, and then turning around going, 'I can't even do this.' Then I went back to bed. I was alone," she said, describing the moment as a stark contrast between personal loss and professional achievement, according to People.

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Kidman said the experience reinforced her resilience and the life lessons imparted by her mother. "Don't ever let anyone break your spirit," she recalled as a message passed down to her.

She also spoke about her mother's influence, describing her as a guiding force who shaped her life and career. Kidman shared that her mother once encouraged her not to retire from acting, pushing her to continue pursuing meaningful work.

At the Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2024, director Halina Reijn read out Kidman's acceptance statement, in which the actor dedicated her award to her late mother. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," Reijn continued, reading Nicole's statement. "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she said, as quoted by People.

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