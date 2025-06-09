Nicole Scherzinger wins Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, says 'I have come home, at last'

Washington, DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actress Nicole Scherzinger won the Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical after making her Broadway debut portraying Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong. But you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home, at last," Scherzinger said during her acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scherzinger, who rose to prominence as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, brought the character to Broadway after playing the ageing, silent film star with delusions of grandeur on London's West End. She won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal in both shows, which Jamie Lloyd directed.

"Jamie Lloyd you saw in me what know one else did. You gave us all new ways to dream and you've changed my life together," Scherzinger said in her speech, as per the outlet.

The race for the starring actress in a musical was one of the most avidly monitored in the industry. Nicole Scherzinger's captivating portrayal of Desmond and her masterful vocals, which consistently resulted in two standing ovations per show, were closely followed by McDonald's nuanced portrayal of Rose in Gipsy and powerhouse performance of "Rose's Turn," which also brought the audience to their feet.

Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty from Death Becomes Her, and Jasmine Amy Rodgers from Boop! The Musical were also nominated in the category.

Tony voters were weighing Scherzinger's strong Broadway debut against McDonald's long Broadway career and six previous Tonys. Scherzinger also had a moment of controversy early in her run, when she liked and commented on a MAGA-style hat, which read "Make Jesus First Again," while McDonald saw a recent surge of community support after facing negative comments from Patti LuPone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.