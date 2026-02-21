Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi diagnosed with cervical cancer – ‘Not panning out the way I want it to but...’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer, she revealed on Friday. The reality TV star, Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, said she may have to undergo a hysterectomy.

She announced her adenocarcinoma diagnosis on TikTok soon after getting the results of her recent cone biopsy, a procedure in which a cone-shaped wedge of abnormal tissue from the cervix is removed for testing.

Nicole is a mother of three kids — Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle.

‘Not the worst news’ An emotional Nicole noted that even if it was not the news she was hoping for, “but also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early”. “2026 is not panning out the way I want it to, but it could be worse,” she said.

The 38-year-old said, “Everything is going to be fine. I’m going to tackle this and get it done. We got some steps to do.”

Encouraging her followers to take a pap smear test, Nicole shared that she had been struggling with abnormal pap smears for about three or four years before the cancer diagnosis.

“Instead of just putting it off because I didn’t want to go and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it and there was cancer in there and it was only stage one and it’s curable,” she said.

‘It can still spread in my body’ The MTV “Jersey Shore” alum explained that in her case, the “cancer cells did not go up into the cervix,” and her doctors were able to remove the tumour by removing the “chunk of tissue” from the cone biopsy.

Nicole noted that the cancer can “still spread in my body” – “Obviously!”

She told her followers that she is “just learning this because it’s all just happening in my body at real time.”

What's next for Nicole Polizzi? Nicole Polizzi will now get a PET Scan, which she said will “detect if the cancer spread.” She said that after the procedure, she will probably get a hysterectomy.

“I’m going to probably get the hysterectomy because the oncologist said I can either do chemo radiation or the hysterectomy," she said. "Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy.”

Nicole said that even with the hysterectomy, she will get to keep her ovaries. “Got to get the cervix and the uterus out and then possibly lymph nodes because it can go to that.”

‘Sad and scary’ Nicole shared that although she was “done having kids,” the “thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary.” “Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me,” she said.

However, she highlighted that being healthy and safe for the kids she already has was more important to her. “But whatever to keep me healthy and safe to be here for my kids that I have now.”

She concluded her emotional video by thanking other women who have spoken out about their diagnoses because it made her “feel seen.”

